Moradabad-based social activist Arvind Kumar Goel urges everyone to understand Babasaheb Ambedkar for Indian women

Moradabad based social activist Arvind Kumar Goel

“I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.” These are the golden words of the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar who we earnestly remember today on the occasion of his 130th Birth anniversary. A jurist, economist, politician and social reformer, Dr Ambedkar worked relentlessly to end social discrimination against weaker sections of the society, particularly women. His dedication towards the cause can be encapsulated in his own thoughts - *Unity is meaningless without the accompaniment of women. Education is fruitless without educated women and agitation is incomplete without the strength of women.*

One social activist cum philanthropist who has religiously followed the principles laid down by Babasaheb, in both letter and spirit, is Arvind Kumar Goel who is venerated by the poor and downtrodden whose lives he has touched with his benevolence and pulled them out of the unfathomable abyss of poverty and humiliation. His mission continues uninterrupted for the past several decades.

Like Babasaheb Ambedkar, Moradabad based social activist, Arvind Kumar Goel's contribution towards the upliftment of girl child is exemplary.

He is also spearheading a movement against the subjugation of womankind in our country. Dr Goel is of a firm belief that the interest of a nation is aligned to the woman's rights and her well being. Elaborating further he iterates, woman is the smallest unit of governance which has a lasting impression upon the future generations that she brings into the world, nourishing them with her blood and nurturing them with her sweat. Her welfare is the most important factor that contributes to the progress of a country.

He adds that Ambedkar´s contribution is not an outlier to feminist struggles but has been instrumental in shaping women’s rights in the country. It was Dr. Ambedkar influence that led to the passage of various pro-women Acts like The Equal Remuneration Act, 1976, and The Dowry Prohibition Act of 1961, legally entitling women to equal wages and criminalizing dowry, respectively.

He further adds, today, when women continue to be subjected to sexual abuse, assault, emotional abuse, domestic violence, etc, it becomes even more important to remember Ambedkar’s principles. Taking inspiration from Dr Ambedkar's emphasis on female education, Dr Goel has tirelessly worked towards drawing multitude of girl children towards the hundreds of educational institutions that he helps run in the country. Echoing Babasaheb's thoughts, Dr Goel says that the only way to dethrone the age-old and fossilized patriarchal mindset that finds satanic satisfaction in subjugation of women folk, is to empower them with the light of education. History is witness that the nations that liberated their women from the clutches of this mindset, progressed exponentially. On the contrary, countries that suppressed their women, slid back into the dark ages. We have both examples to witness on our planet.

