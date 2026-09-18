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Moody’s raises India’s FY27 growth forecast to 7%: Why has the forecast changed?

Moody’s has raised India’s FY27 growth forecast to 7%, citing strong domestic activity and resilience despite global shocks. Here's what the global rating agency said.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 18, 2026, 04:17 PM IST

Moody’s raises India’s FY27 growth forecast to 7%: Why has the forecast changed?
Moody’s sees stronger growth despite global economic risks. (AI-Generated)
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Moody's Ratings has raised India's real GDP growth forecast for the current financial year from six percent to seven. This revision has come despite India's resilience to the ongoing West Asia conflict and other global disruptions.

 

Why did Moody's raise India's growth forecast?

 

The rating agency said that India's real GDP growth surged to 8.2 percent year-on-year in the first six months of calendar 2026 from 7.3 percent in 2025 due to strong domestic activity, which has maintained its growth despite external risks.

 

''The economy's demonstrated resilience to the global shock wrought by the conflict in the Middle East has driven an upward revision to our forecast for real GDP in fiscal 2026-27 to 7 percent from 6 percent previously,'' Moody's said.

 

What could threaten India’s growth?

 

The global ratings agency expects India to continue to grow faster than all other G20 nations. However, it warned that several events, like the ongoing Middle East crisis, could result in higher energy and fertiliser costs, which could end up putting an extra burden on the government's subsidy and affect household consumption.

 

Not only this, but the El nino-related disruptions could also surge food prices, and weaker external demand could widen the current account deficit and ultimately slow the momentum. At the same time, higher spending on defence and infrastructure could certainly increase pressure to reduce the fiscal deficit.

 

What does the 7% forecast mean?

 

The upgrade in Moody's ratings signals that India's domestic economy will continue supporting growth despite a tough global environment. However, the global rating agency also made it clear that risks could slow down the pace.

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