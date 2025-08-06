Months after tragic Ahmedabad crash, Air India now set to resume international flights from...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ankita Lokhande’s house help’s daughter found after 6 days; couple thanks Mumbai Police

Shubman Gill nominated for ICC Player of the Month award after record-breaking England tour

Good news for TCS employees as Ratan Tata firm set to roll out salary hikes from...

BIG Update on Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, Railway Ministry announces completion of...

Passenger accuses IndiGo of charginging Rs 11,900 due to faulty weighing scales, airline responds

US Army Base in Georgia attacked by shooter, five personnel injured

Viral Qatal girl Revati Mahurkarr on cracking Guru Randhawa's song, how safe film industry is for outsiders: 'There will be people who..' | Exclusive

After Trump slaps additional 25 percent tariff, India points finger at China, Turkey: 'Extremely unfortunate'

Gujarat man walks dangerously close to feeding lion, video goes viral

After UP, this state govt makes FREE travel for women on Raksha Bandhan; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ankita Lokhande’s house help’s daughter found after 6 days; couple thanks Mumbai Police

Ankita Lokhande’s house help’s daughter found after 6 days

Shubman Gill nominated for ICC Player of the Month award after record-breaking England tour

Shubman Gill nominated for ICC Player of the Month award after record-breaking

Good news for TCS employees as Ratan Tata firm set to roll out salary hikes from...

Good news for TCS employees as Ratan Tata firm set to roll out salary hikes from

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger than Buckingham Palace, its owner is...

This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger th

From Gadar to Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations

5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations

Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks

Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks

HomeIndia

INDIA

Months after tragic Ahmedabad crash, Air India now set to resume international flights from...

Over a month after the ghastly Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, which had claimed more than 200 lives, the airline is now set to resume its international operations. Let's dive into details.

Latest News

Meemansa Shehkawat

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 09:31 PM IST

Months after tragic Ahmedabad crash, Air India now set to resume international flights from...
Representative Image (iStock)

TRENDING NOW

Air India is set to resume its international flight operations from October 1 -- a move towards normalcy after a temporary suspension following the tragic Ahmedabad crash incident on June 12. The Tata-owned carrier had halted its abroad operations after the tragic incident, which had claimed more than 200 lives. 

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson shared a video message on social media, acknowledging the challenges faced in recent weeks. Wilson assured passengers that the airline is working diligently to improve its internal systems, underscoring the airline's commitment to minimising disruption and ensuring a smoother travel experience in the future.

"We have begun a phased restoration of international operations from August 1, 2025, with full resumption targeted for October 1, 2025. This measured approach ensures we complete every verification thoroughly and resume service with complete confidence," Wilson said.

 

 

"I acknowledge that there have been some operational challenges over the last few weeks that may have impacted your travel experience. Rest assured, we take this seriously and we are committed to strengthening our internal processes to minimise the inconvenience that such circumstances cause to you," he added. 

DGCA flags safety lapses 

An audit conducted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) flagged 51 safety deficiencies in Air India's operations, raising concerns over compliance with regulatory protocols and operational safety standards. The internal surveillance report, led by a 10-member DGCA inspection team, highlighted critical failures across various domains, from flight dispatch, crew rostering, and simulator training to digital record keeping and cabin crew procedures.

Air India plane crash 

In one of the deadliest aviation disasters, an Air India flight AI171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner bound for London, crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The incident resulted in the deaths of 260 people, including 229 passengers, 12 crew members, and 19 people on the ground. 

With inputs from ANI

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Dost dost na raha': Jairam Ramesh mocks 'special bond' between Donald Trump and PM Modi after US President threatens steeper tariffs on India
'Dost dost na raha': Jairam Ramesh mocks 'special bond' between Trump, PM Modi
Nathan Smith to miss second test of ZIM vs NZ Test series sponsored by SwamiJi online best cricket ID provider
Smith ruled out of second Test vs Zimbabwe; Foulkes to debut for NZ
Chasing Likes, Losing Lives: How India’s Digital Obsession Is Quietly Breaking Us
Chasing Likes, Losing Lives: How India’s Digital Obsession Is Quietly Breaking U
Good news for TCS employees as Ratan Tata firm set to roll out salary hikes from...
Good news for TCS employees as Ratan Tata firm set to roll out salary hikes from
Is Donald Trump financing Russia's war against Ukraine? US continues to buy from Moscow, threatens India
Is Trump financing Russia's war against Ukraine? US buys from Moscow, threatens.
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger than Buckingham Palace, its owner is...
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger th
From Gadar to Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations
5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations
Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks
Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks
This Bollywood director was targeted by gangsters, trained with CID, quit filmmaking to stay alive, his name is...
Meet Bollywood director who trained with CID, quit films after gangster threat
From Sholay to Deewaar: Bollywood's iconic movies celebrating their 50th anniversary
5 Bollywood movies of 1975 celebrating their 50th anniversary
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE