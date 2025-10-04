Months after 'Operation Sindoor', Pakistani drone spotted in J-K's Samba district, search underway

Ajit Agarkar refuses to reveal Rohit Sharma’s reaction after being removed as India’s ODI captain ahead of Australia series
Months after India launched 'Operation Sindoor' in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, a Pakistani drone was spotted flying over a forward village in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials informed news agency PTI on Saturday, i.e., October 4.
According to the report, the drone-like object was seen approaching the Indian village from neighbouring Pakistan. The UAV prompted an alarm in the border belt after it was seen hovering over the Nanga vllage in J-K's Samba on Friday night, i.e., October 3.
Meanwhile, security has been heightened in the region to ensure that there is no airdropping of any payload such as narcotics and weapons from across the border. According to officials, as quoted by PTI, security forces were immediately deployed to oversee security arrangements in the region. Forces were also deployed in the adjoining villages as a precautionary measure.
A search operation to find the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) is underway. More details are awaited.
