INDIA

Months after Meerut murder case, man's decomposing body found in blue drum, wife missing, case is from...

The incident has triggered memories of a brutal murder that took place in Uttar Pradesh' Meerut in March. Saurabh Rajput was murdered by his wife and her lover, who chopped up his body into pieces and buried them under wet cement in a blue drum. Read on to know more on this.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 01:34 AM IST

Months after Meerut murder case, man's decomposing body found in blue drum, wife missing, case is from...
It was not immediately known for how long Hansraj's body had been in the drum.

A man's decomposing body has been found stuffed in a drum on the first floor of his rented home in Rajasthan, police said. The incident is from Adarsh colony in the state's Khairthal-Tijara district. The incident came to light after the landlady, an elderly woman, visited the first floor for some work but had to return due to foul smell. Upon returning, the woman called the cops. The deceased man has been identified as Hansraj, a native of Uttar Pradesh, who had been working at a brick kiln. His wife and three children are currently missing, according to the police.

What did the police find at the scene of crime?
Police said there was a stone covering the mouth of the drum, possibly an attempt to cut off the foul smell of the decomposing body. Pictures from the scene showed a policeman, his face covered with a handkerchief, pulling out a bedsheet from the drum and peering in. Rajesh Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, told the media: "The victim was a resident of Uttar Pradesh and worked at a brick kiln in Kishangarh Bas area. He had taken a house on rent one and a half months ago. He lived here with his three children and wife. Hansraj's wife and children are missing from home since the incident. A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory is also here. The police are trying to collect evidence from the spot."

Have similar murder cases happened before?
It was not immediately known for how long Hansraj's body had been in the drum and why he may have been murdered. The police were trying to contact the family members of the victim. The incident has triggered memories of a brutal murder that took place in Uttar Pradesh' Meerut in March this year. Saurabh Rajput was murdered by his wife and her lover, who chopped up his body into pieces and buried them under wet cement in a blue drum. Both the accused have since been jailed.

