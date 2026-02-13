Months after Karur stampede, man dies due to heatstroke at TVK chief Vijay's rally in Salem

Rajasthan Royals appoint new captain for IPL 2026; it's not Ravindra Jadeja or Yashasvi Jaiswal
A man died while attending actor-politician Vijay's rally in Salem district of Tamil Nadu on Friday, reports said. The man fainted as he suffered a heatstroke, India Today reported citing sources in the police, who also said that dehydration was the main reason behind the man's death. The incident has come months after a stampede killed at least 41 people at a rally held by Vijay in Tamil Nadu's Karur.
As per a report by news agency ANI, Salem police officials have identified the deceased man as Suraj, a 37-year-old from Maharashtra. "He had been residing in the Sevvaipettai area of Salem, where he was engaged in silver-related labour work. He was married and is survived by his wife and a child. According to sources, he had attended the TVK public meeting organised for party administrators as a spectator. During the event, he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed for medical assistance, but was declared dead, reportedly due to a heart attack. Police are conducting further inquiries into the incident," the officials added.
According to the India Today report, police said that TVK organisers allowed more than 7,000 people to enter the venue despite a maximum limit of 5,000 attendees. Officials said that once the reason behind the death is determined, a First Information Report (FIR) will be registered against the organisers. In September last year, at least 41 people were killed in a stampede in Karur organised by the TVK, which is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).