An IT employee in Agra died by suicide, leaving a video accusing his wife of infidelity, while she denied the claims and blamed his alcohol addiction.

A tragic incident took place in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, where an IT firm employee, Manav Sharma, died by suicide. The 30-year-old was found hanging in his home on February 24. Before taking his life, he recorded an emotional video accusing his wife of having an extramarital affair and blaming their troubled marriage for his distress.

In the video, Sharma was seen crying and pleading for authorities to take men’s struggles seriously. He warned that if laws did not protect men, "there will be no man left to be accused." He also revealed that he had previously attempted suicide, showing cut marks on his wrist. Before ending the video, he made a heartbreaking request: "Don’t touch my parents after my death."

- Manav Sharma

- Worked as a manager at TCS

- Got married in January 2024

- Took his wife to live with him in Mumbai for work

- His wife threatened to file false cases

Father Files Complaint, No Arrests Yet

Following the incident, Sharma’s father filed a police complaint at Sadar police station, holding his daughter-in-law responsible for his son’s death. However, no arrests have been made so far. The case has drawn comparisons to a similar suicide in Bengaluru, where an IT professional, Atul Subhash, ended his life due to relationship issues.

Wife Denies Allegations, Blames Husband’s Alcohol Addiction

Sharma’s wife denied all accusations of infidelity and claimed that her husband was struggling with alcohol addiction. She alleged that he often drank excessively and had attempted suicide multiple times in the past.

“He used to drink a lot and had tried to harm himself several times. I saved him three times. He also assaulted me after drinking. I informed my in-laws about this, but they ignored my concerns,” she said.

Regarding the claims of an affair, she clarified, “That was before our marriage. Nothing happened after we got married.”

The woman also shared WhatsApp messages with the victim’s sister, where she had reached out for help when Sharma threatened suicide. In one of the messages, she wrote, “Didi, please do something, he will kill himself.” However, his sister reportedly replied, “Leave him be, go to sleep.”

Police Investigation Underway

According to Agra’s top police official, ASP Vinayak Gopal, no arrests have been made yet. He confirmed that the police were informed about the incident by the military hospital in Agra.

“We received information that a man named Manav was brought to the hospital in a deceased state. It was later found that he had died by hanging. The post-mortem was conducted after multiple attempts,” he said.

Sharma’s mobile phone was locked, but his sister provided the password. When officers unlocked the device, they recovered the emotional video where he spoke about his troubled marriage.

The police continue to investigate the case while the tragic incident sparks conversations about mental health and relationship pressures.