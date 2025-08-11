Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Baaghi 4 teaser review: Tiger Shroff might break dull phase in Animal meets Marco mashup, Sanjay Dutt looks scene-stealer in done-to-death story

China takes BIG step, begins work on Xinjiang–Tibet railway near Ladakh, it will connect..., here's how it will impact India

Months after AI-171 crash, Air India takes BIG step, announces Rs 35050885120 upgrade for its...

Noida Daycare Horror: CCTV footage shows 15-month-old beaten, bite marks found on body, watch video

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables revised Income Tax Bill 2025 in Lok Sabha

Meet Indian genius, 21-year-old Guwahati Girl who becomes first Assamese to earn Oxford degree in Sanskrit, Classical Hindi

From Crude Threats to Global Shame: Munir's words remind India of enemy it faces

Pakistan Army chief threatens India with nuclear annihilation, destroy half of the world from US soil, he says...

'Will slit his...': Kamal Haasan receives death threat from TV actor Ravichandran over 'anti-Sanatana' remarks

What is 'Viking Diet'? How this ancient way of eating will improve your health, wellbeing?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sara Ali Khan Birthday Special: 6 times Metro In Dino star proved she’s every bit regal and royal in her outfits

Sara Ali Khan Birthday Special: 6 times Metro In Dino star proved she’s every bi

China takes BIG step, begins work on Xinjiang–Tibet railway near Ladakh, it will connect..., here's how it will impact India

China takes BIG step, begins work on Xinjiang–Tibet railway near Ladakh, it will

Months after AI-171 crash, Air India takes BIG step, announces Rs 35050885120 upgrade for its...

Months after AI-171 crash, Air India takes BIG step, announces Rs 35050885120 up

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sara Ali Khan Birthday Special: 6 times Metro In Dino star proved she’s every bit regal and royal in her outfits

Sara Ali Khan Birthday Special: 6 times Metro In Dino star proved she’s every bi

From Paresh Rawal to Shakti Kapoor: 5 Bollywood villains who turned into comedy legends

From Paresh Rawal to Shakti Kapoor: 5 Bollywood villains who turned into comedy

Suniel Shetty Turns 64: Net worth, luxury car collection, holiday home, list of multi-crore assets

Suniel Shetty Turns 64: Net worth, luxury car collection, holiday home, list of

HomeIndia

INDIA

Months after AI-171 crash, Air India takes BIG step, announces Rs 35050885120 upgrade for its...

Air India has launched a USD 400 million retrofit programme for its Boeing 787-8 fleet to enhance operational performance and reduce flight disruptions. The big move comes after the Air India flight 171 Ahmedabad crash on June 12, 2025. Here's all you need to know.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 11, 2025, 03:14 PM IST

Months after AI-171 crash, Air India takes BIG step, announces Rs 35050885120 upgrade for its...

TRENDING NOW

In a bid to rebuild trust, Air India has announced retrofit programme for its Boeing 787-8 fleet, covering 26 legacy aircraft. The move is aimed at upgrading the avionics and replacing the critical components to enhance the operational performance. The airline has sent its first aircraft to the Boeing facility in the US in July 2025, and another aircraft is scheduled for October 2025, with both expected to return to service in December 2025. 

Air India plans to upgrade its Boeing 787-8 fleet

 "Air India has commenced the widebody retrofit programme for its legacy B787-8 aircraft, with the first of 26 aircraft (VT-ANT) having flown to a Boeing facility in Victorville, California (United States) in July 2025. A second aircraft is scheduled to depart for the same facility in October 2025, with both expected to return to service in December 2025," said the official statement.  In addition, seven of the 26 B787-8s are likely to undergo heavy, scheduled maintenance (D-checks) for the fleet's long-term operational excellence, as per reports.

Also read: 'Frighteningly close to tragedy': Air India flight, with several MPs on board, makes emergency landing in Chennai

As part of the retrofit programme, the airline has invested USD 400 million to upgrade 26 legacy B787-8 aircraft, including brand-new interiors, to elevate customer experience standards. The avionics and other critical components of the fleet will also be upgraded to the latest industry standards, thus improving their reliability as well. As part of the reliability enhancement  programme, the airlines would entail the analysis of maintenance and configuration records for these aircraft. It will be followed by the implementation of recommended modifications based on Boeing's service information bulletins. "This is intended to reduce operational disruptions for both Air India and its customers," the statement said.

Also read: Mumbai Airport operations hit by data network outage, Air India and other airlines face flight delays​

Air India Boeing 787-8 aircraft to have modern interiors, advanced avionics

The brand new interiors will feature a three-class configuration with Business Class, Premium Economy, and Economy Class seats. Brand-new seats in each cabin, advanced in-flight entertainment systems, new carpet and curtains, upgraded upholstery, and lavatories will be included in the upgrade, which is expected to be completed by mid-2027.  Also, the airlines have planned to additionally retrofit 13 of its legacy Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in early 2027, expected to be completed by October 2028.

The big move comes after the Air India Flight 171 Ahmedabad crash on June 12, 2025. The flight en route to London Gatwick suffered a dual engine failure during initial climb that caused the plane crash, resulting in the deaths of 260 people, except for one survivor. Additionally, 19 people on the ground were killed. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Vrat Vidhi, puja timings, dos and don'ts to keep in mind while observing the fast
Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Vrat Vidhi, puja timings, dos and don'ts
Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's Sholay to re-release in 4K restored version on 50th anniversary, but...
Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's Sholay to re-release in 4K restored version on
Meet man, IIT grad who left Rs 2.5 lakh salary job to crack civil services exam, topped UPSC exam with AIR 1,
Meet man, IIT grad who left Rs 2.5 lakh salary job to crack civil services exam,
PM Modi inaugurates 184 Type-VII Multi-Storey flats for MPs in Delhi; details here
PM Modi inaugurates 184 Type-VII Multi-Storey flats for MPs in Delhi
Dhruv Jurel to lead? Rajasthan Royals drops bombshell hint amid Sanju Samson exit buzz
Dhruv Jurel to lead? Rajasthan Royals drops bombshell hint amid Sanju Samson exi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Sara Ali Khan Birthday Special: 6 times Metro In Dino star proved she’s every bit regal and royal in her outfits
Sara Ali Khan Birthday Special: 6 times Metro In Dino star proved she’s every bi
From Paresh Rawal to Shakti Kapoor: 5 Bollywood villains who turned into comedy legends
From Paresh Rawal to Shakti Kapoor: 5 Bollywood villains who turned into comedy
Suniel Shetty Turns 64: Net worth, luxury car collection, holiday home, list of multi-crore assets
Suniel Shetty Turns 64: Net worth, luxury car collection, holiday home, list of
Jacqueline Fernandez went from being television host to Bollywood star, now charges Rs 9 crore per film, owns Rs 2 crore Range Rover, net worth is Rs…
Jacqueline Fernandez went from being television host to Bollywood star, now char
In Pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela's Hyderabad bungalow with royal interiors, lavish outdoors, in-house temple, wellness spaces, more
Inside Ram Charan Upasana Konidela's Hyderabad bungalow with royal interiors, la
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE