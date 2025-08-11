Months after AI-171 crash, Air India takes BIG step, announces Rs 35050885120 upgrade for its...

Baaghi 4 teaser review: Tiger Shroff might break dull phase in Animal meets Marco mashup, Sanjay Dutt looks scene-stealer in done-to-death story
Air India has launched a USD 400 million retrofit programme for its Boeing 787-8 fleet to enhance operational performance and reduce flight disruptions. The big move comes after the Air India flight 171 Ahmedabad crash on June 12, 2025. Here's all you need to know.
In a bid to rebuild trust, Air India has announced retrofit programme for its Boeing 787-8 fleet, covering 26 legacy aircraft. The move is aimed at upgrading the avionics and replacing the critical components to enhance the operational performance. The airline has sent its first aircraft to the Boeing facility in the US in July 2025, and another aircraft is scheduled for October 2025, with both expected to return to service in December 2025.
Air India plans to upgrade its Boeing 787-8 fleet
"Air India has commenced the widebody retrofit programme for its legacy B787-8 aircraft, with the first of 26 aircraft (VT-ANT) having flown to a Boeing facility in Victorville, California (United States) in July 2025. A second aircraft is scheduled to depart for the same facility in October 2025, with both expected to return to service in December 2025," said the official statement. In addition, seven of the 26 B787-8s are likely to undergo heavy, scheduled maintenance (D-checks) for the fleet's long-term operational excellence, as per reports.
Also read: 'Frighteningly close to tragedy': Air India flight, with several MPs on board, makes emergency landing in Chennai
As part of the retrofit programme, the airline has invested USD 400 million to upgrade 26 legacy B787-8 aircraft, including brand-new interiors, to elevate customer experience standards. The avionics and other critical components of the fleet will also be upgraded to the latest industry standards, thus improving their reliability as well. As part of the reliability enhancement programme, the airlines would entail the analysis of maintenance and configuration records for these aircraft. It will be followed by the implementation of recommended modifications based on Boeing's service information bulletins. "This is intended to reduce operational disruptions for both Air India and its customers," the statement said.
Also read: Mumbai Airport operations hit by data network outage, Air India and other airlines face flight delays
Air India Boeing 787-8 aircraft to have modern interiors, advanced avionics
The brand new interiors will feature a three-class configuration with Business Class, Premium Economy, and Economy Class seats. Brand-new seats in each cabin, advanced in-flight entertainment systems, new carpet and curtains, upgraded upholstery, and lavatories will be included in the upgrade, which is expected to be completed by mid-2027. Also, the airlines have planned to additionally retrofit 13 of its legacy Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in early 2027, expected to be completed by October 2028.
The big move comes after the Air India Flight 171 Ahmedabad crash on June 12, 2025. The flight en route to London Gatwick suffered a dual engine failure during initial climb that caused the plane crash, resulting in the deaths of 260 people, except for one survivor. Additionally, 19 people on the ground were killed.