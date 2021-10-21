Monsoons likely to halt, weather conditions to improve by October 26: IMD

IMD has stated that the southwestern monsoon is likely to halt by October 26, ending the series of devastating rains in parts of India.

Heavy rains lashing certain states across India have caused immeasurable destruction to livelihoods in many states. The reports of heavy rains from Kerala and Uttarakhand have been in the headlines for the past few days, but as per IMD, these areas will now witness better weather conditions.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the southwest monsoon is likely to withdraw across the country by October 26, after which severely hit states might witness better weather conditions for the rest of the winter season.

The IMD further said that after October 26, the northeast monsoon is likely to commence over southeast peninsular India, which might lead to rains mostly in parts of Tamil Nadu, parts of Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala.

IMD stated in a release, “With likely setting in of north-easterly winds in the lower tropospheric levels over the Bay of Bengal and extreme south Peninsular India, the southwest monsoon is likely to withdraw from the entire country around October 26. Simultaneously, the northeast monsoon rains are also likely to commence over the southeast peninsular India from around October 26.”

In its statement, the IMD said that the weather conditions will likely improve as the southwest monsoon will likely be withdrawing from the following regions- northeast India, West Bengal, parts of Odisha, parts of Andhra Pradesh, entire Goa, and parts of Karnataka by October 23.

The situation in states like Kerala and Uttarakhand has been very grave as both states have reported a high number of casualties due to rain-related incidents, and several people have been reported missing. The Indian Army and NDRF have been conducting rescue operations for people stuck due to the rains and landslides.

(With IANS inputs)