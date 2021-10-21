Monsoons likely to halt, weather conditions to improve by October 26: IMD

Headlines

Badshah says he doesn't support 'objectification of women' in music, netizens brutally troll him: 'Haathi ke daanth...'

DNA TV Show: ISRO prepares for historic solar mission; Aditya L-1 to unravel Sun's mysteries

Masala dosa and coffee played big role in success of Chandrayaan-3, here's how

Indian-origin Tharman Shanmugaratnam wins Singapore's Presidential election

R Madhavan becomes new president of FTII, Union I&B minister Anurag Thakur congratulates him

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Who Is The Big Match Winner Between Virat Kohli And Babar Azam? Know What Experts Say

10 ​foods that can increase oxygen supply in blood​

Step inside National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun's luxurious Rs 100 crore home

9 different looks of Shah Rukh Khan from Jawan's trailer 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Who Is The Big Match Winner Between Virat Kohli And Babar Azam? Know What Experts Say

Badshah says he doesn't support 'objectification of women' in music, netizens brutally troll him: 'Haathi ke daanth...'

R Madhavan becomes new president of FTII, Union I&B minister Anurag Thakur congratulates him

Rajinikanth, Nelson gifted cars worth Rs 1.25 cr, Rs 1.50 cr respectively by Jailer's producer after film's success

HomeIndia

India

Monsoons likely to halt, weather conditions to improve by October 26: IMD

IMD has stated that the southwestern monsoon is likely to halt by October 26, ending the series of devastating rains in parts of India.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 21, 2021, 04:01 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Heavy rains lashing certain states across India have caused immeasurable destruction to livelihoods in many states. The reports of heavy rains from Kerala and Uttarakhand have been in the headlines for the past few days, but as per IMD, these areas will now witness better weather conditions.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the southwest monsoon is likely to withdraw across the country by October 26, after which severely hit states might witness better weather conditions for the rest of the winter season.

The IMD further said that after October 26, the northeast monsoon is likely to commence over southeast peninsular India, which might lead to rains mostly in parts of Tamil Nadu, parts of Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala.

IMD stated in a release, “With likely setting in of north-easterly winds in the lower tropospheric levels over the Bay of Bengal and extreme south Peninsular India, the southwest monsoon is likely to withdraw from the entire country around October 26. Simultaneously, the northeast monsoon rains are also likely to commence over the southeast peninsular India from around October 26.”

In its statement, the IMD said that the weather conditions will likely improve as the southwest monsoon will likely be withdrawing from the following regions- northeast India, West Bengal, parts of Odisha, parts of Andhra Pradesh, entire Goa, and parts of Karnataka by October 23.

The situation in states like Kerala and Uttarakhand has been very grave as both states have reported a high number of casualties due to rain-related incidents, and several people have been reported missing. The Indian Army and NDRF have been conducting rescue operations for people stuck due to the rains and landslides.

(With IANS inputs)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

MS Dhoni becomes endorser of Rs 10.50 lakh worth tractor, Anand Mahindra welcomes him

Fukrey 3 makers prepone film, trailer to be attached with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

'I used to treat it like an...': Sourav Ganguly sheds light on the magnitude of India vs Pakistan clashes

Sky-high sibling love: IndiGo air hostess ties rakhi to pilot brother in heartwarming viral video

Educational qualification of scientists behind ISRO's solar mission, Aditya L-1

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE