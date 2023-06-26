6 killed as monsoon wreaks havoc in Himachal Pradesh, heavy rains cause landslide, flash floods

6 killed as monsoon wreaks havoc in Himachal Pradesh, heavy rains cause landslide, flash flood | Photo: ANI screengrab

Monsoon wreaked havoc in hill state Himachal Pradesh after several locations witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday. As per state disaster management department six people have lost their lives while around 10 have been injured. 303 animals have died due to the heavy rains.

Onkar Chand Sharma, Principal Secretary, Disaster Management, Himachal Pradesh said on Monday that the monetary loss due to rain is expected to be Rs 3 crore. He further informed that 124 roads have been damaged which includes two national highways. The complete report is still awaited, Sharma added.

The heavy impact follows the prediction of flash floods by the weather department for Monday. Mandi district was worst affected with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Shimla and Sirmaur districts also saw heavy rainfall. Trees were uprooted and roads blocked in all three districts.

Disaster Management principal secretary Sharma also informed that 151 DTR has been disrupted and 6 water supply schemes had been impacted. A landslide on Chandigarh-Manali highway near 7 Mile in Mandi district caused heavy traffic jams.

Bouts of rain were witnessed in most popular tourist destinations including Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, Chamba, Kufri, Narkanda, Kasauli, Kalpa and Palampur. Mandi’s Sarkaghat witnessed the highest 130 mm rain. Sundernagar and Baldwara received 92 mm of rain each.

State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) reported a cloudburst at Mahaal Mangal Kathpol in Arki subdivision of Solan district. 30-35 cattle were washed away. Several vehicles were reportedly washed away in a flash flood in the Mohal nallah in Kullu district.

(Inputs from ANI, IANS)