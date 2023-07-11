Headlines

Monsoon wreaks havoc: 72 deaths in Himachal Pradesh, 34 in Uttar Pradesh; Rs 3000 crore loss amid red alert

The IMD has issued a red alert in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, while areas like Uttar Pradesh and Delhi have been experiencing intense waterlogging and destruction.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 07:06 AM IST

North India is currently reeling under the monsoon mayhem in the country, which has led to a sizable death toll and destruction of property in states like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, while states like Uttar Pradesh and Delhi have seen extreme waterlogging in the majority areas.

Himachal Pradesh, which is one of the most popular tourist spots in the country, has now been riddled with destruction and devastation due to flash floods, collapsing houses, and deadly landslides, leading to the death toll rising to 72 as of today.

Since June 29, a total of 72 deaths have been reported in Himachal Pradesh due to rainfall-related incidents. Further, 34 people in Uttar Pradesh have lost their lives due to lightning and floods over the last three days, according to media reports.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also announced a relief of Rs 4 lakh for those who have lost loved ones due to the flash floods and heavy rains in the state. The streets of Noida and Ghaziabad further remained waterlogged, with cars trapped and deep potholes opening up.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that the state has suffered a loss of Rs 3000 crore this monsoon, with places like Manali, Shimla, and Kullu being the worst-hit districts. It is expected that the rains will continue in the state for this entire week.

Several people have been left stranded in the Spiti Valley of Himachal Pradesh, and rescue operations are currently underway. Meanwhile, other parts of north India like Delhi NCR, Punjab, and Haryana are also experiencing a similar fate.

A flood warning has been issued in Delhi due to the water levels of the Yamuna river crossing the dangerous mark, posing an immediate threat to NCR cities. The AAP government has decided to evacuate those in the low-lying areas of Delhi, with plans to prevent mayhem in the national capital due to excessive rains.

READ | Himachal rains: Monsoon fury unabated in state, toll reaches 18; orange alert issued for July 11

