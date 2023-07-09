Monsoon live updates: Heavy rainfall batters India, Delhi breaks 41-year record, Mandi-Kullu National Highway closed (Photo: ANI)

Weather news: Since Saturday, several parts of North India have been witnessing heavy rainfall. Delhi recorded 153 mm of rain in 24 hours ending 8:30 on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. It said that the cumulative rainfall in monsoon season now hit 243.2 mm, 2 per cent above normal.

Heavy rainfall has also battered Himachal Pradesh. Mandi-Kullu National Highway in the hilly state has closed due to landslides and rock-slides from mountains near Shani Mandir Aut. While the eastern and northeastern region has recorded a deficiency of 17 per cent (375.3 mm against a normal of 454 mm), north India has witnessed 59 per cent excess rainfall (199.7 mm against a normal of 125.5 per cent), the latest IMD data showed.

Check out the latest weather updates here:

cre_Trending

4: 20 pm: A bridge connecting Aut-Banjar washed away as Beas river flows ferociously in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh.

WATCH | A bridge connecting Aut-Banjar washed away as Beas river flows ferociously in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh



(Video confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/q9S8WSu96Z — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

4. 12 pm: Delhi roads are waterlogged as heavy rain continues to lash the national capital.

WATCH | Delhi: Roads waterlogged as heavy rain continues to lash national capital.



(Visuals from Feroz Shah Road) pic.twitter.com/bdrJGjMNKy — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

4.10 pm: Heavy rainfall continues in Himachal Pradesh

The Mandi-Kullu National Highway closed due to landslides and rock-slides from mountains near Shani Mandir Aut. Mandi-Kullu road via Kataul closed due to landslides.

Himachal Pradesh: Mandi-Kullu National Highway closed due to landslides and rock-slides from mountains near Shani Mandir Aut. Mandi-Kullu road via Kataul closed due to landslides. Pandoh-Gohar-Chalchowk-Baggy-Sundernagar road open but heavy-vehicular movement restricted: Mandi… pic.twitter.com/9RRiRDHQs1 — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

4.00 pm: Heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir

The road near the T-5 tunnel at Panthyal in Ramban washed away due to heavy rainfall following which the highway has been closed.