Monsoon live updates: Heavy rainfall batters India, Delhi breaks 41-year record, Mandi-Kullu National Highway closed

Weather updates: The IMD had earlier predicted normal rainfall in July.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 04:32 PM IST

Monsoon live updates: Heavy rainfall batters India, Delhi breaks 41-year record, Mandi-Kullu National Highway closed (Photo: ANI)

Weather news: Since Saturday, several parts of North India have been witnessing heavy rainfall. Delhi recorded 153 mm of rain in 24 hours ending 8:30 on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. It said that the cumulative rainfall in monsoon season now hit 243.2 mm, 2 per cent above normal.

Heavy rainfall has also battered Himachal Pradesh. Mandi-Kullu National Highway in the hilly state has closed due to landslides and rock-slides from mountains near Shani Mandir Aut. While the eastern and northeastern region has recorded a deficiency of 17 per cent (375.3 mm against a normal of 454 mm), north India has witnessed 59 per cent excess rainfall (199.7 mm against a normal of 125.5 per cent), the latest IMD data showed.

Check out the latest weather updates here:

4: 20 pm: A bridge connecting Aut-Banjar washed away as Beas river flows ferociously in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh.

 

 

4. 12 pm:  Delhi roads are waterlogged as heavy rain continues to lash the national capital.

 

 

4.10 pm: Heavy rainfall continues in Himachal Pradesh

The Mandi-Kullu National Highway closed due to landslides and rock-slides from mountains near Shani Mandir Aut. Mandi-Kullu road via Kataul closed due to landslides.

 

4.00 pm: Heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir

The road near the T-5 tunnel at Panthyal in Ramban washed away due to heavy rainfall following which the highway has been closed.

 

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

Karnataka: Shop owner sets labourer on fire over minor dispute, arrested
