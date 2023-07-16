Monsoon update: IMD issues 'orange' alert for 7 states, warns of heavy rainfall, potential flooding

IMD's orange alert: Heavy rainfall and potential flooding in 7 states.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'Orange Alert' for seven states, indicating the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 to 204.4 mm. The states affected by this alert are Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh. Residents in these areas should be prepared for localized flooding, with Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand also facing potential landslides.

