Monsoon update: Heavy rain forecast in many places including northeast, check your area's weather

Southwest Monsoon is becoming active in the country. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon is progressing in some parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, parts of Chhattisgarh and Gangetic areas of West Bengal as well as Jharkhand and Bihar.

Monsoon conditions are growing favourable over east Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, parts of Andhra Pradesh and North-West Bay of Bengal, parts of Chhattisgarh and Odisha, Gangetic parts of West Bengal, parts of Jharkhand and Bihar during next 2-3 days.

According to IMD, there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rains over the Bay of Bengal, northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next two days. Heavy rains are very likely to continue over Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next 5 days.

There is also a possibility of very heavy rain at some places in Meghalaya. The IMD has said in its forecast that during June 19 to June 21, there is a possibility of heavy rains in the Gangetic areas of Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal and at isolated places in Odisha from June 19 to June 23.

The India Meteorological Department has said that rain and thundershowers are likely to continue in the western Himalayan region. During the next 3 days, there is a possibility of scattered rain in the plains of northwest like Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rain may also occur at some places in Haryana, Chandigarh and West Rajasthan on Monday. Whereas between June 19 and June 23, there is a possibility of heavy rain at different places in West Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kerala and Mahe, South Interior Karnataka, Gujarat region and Konkan and Goa during the next 5 days.