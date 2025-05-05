Another monsoon is soon about to hit Bengaluru, and concerns about the streets submerging and causing chaos and traffic have again arisen. However, the question remains why floods are so frequent, choking the city of Bengaluru.

Bengaluru, the IT hub, struggles with waterlogging and flooding every monsoon. Heavy rainfall floods the city with knee-level waters and traffic jams snarling in several areas, posing several challenges to the residents. When another monsoon hits Bengaluru, concerns about the streets submerging and causing chaos and traffic have again arisen. However, the question remains why floods are so frequent, choking the city of Bengaluru.

The reasons

1. The first reason for the frequent flooding of the city is because of rapid but unregulated urbanisation. The urbanisation and heavy illegal constructions underground have led the earth's surface to stop soaking rainwater, which affects it negatively in two ways. The groundwater is not stored, and the surface level runoff of rainwater is increased.

2. Another reason is the disappearance of natural water bodies, including lakes. The natural topography has been disappearing at a rapid rate due to construction and waste disposal.

3. Environmental degradations, loss of wetlands, deforestation, and open greenery spaces are also triggering the floods. The floodwater runs off into the residential areas, causing struggles for people.

The government has indulged in 'blame-games' by blaming urbanisation, an increase in population and even previous governments. However, there is an urgent need to take quick action against the frequent flooding. One action can be revamping the city structure with better drainage. Next, limiting the construction of high-rise buildings and buildings with deep foundations. Lastly, a few actions need to be taken up legally to ensure Bengaluru is free from waterlogging and flooding issues.