Monsoon to arrive in Kerala this week, says IMD, forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall for these states

The southwest monsoon will finally arrive in Kerala around June 4, 2026, commencing the official rainfall season in southern India and bringing the relief of rainy season in the country. Heavy rainfall prediction has also been made for several parts of Tamil Nadu.

The southwest monsoon will finally arrive in Kerala around June 4, 2026, commencing the official rainfall season in southern India and bringing the relief of rainy season in the country, as most parts reel under scorching heat at this time of the year, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Heavy rainfall in Kerala, Tamil Nadu

As per IMD prediction, isolated locations in Kerala will likely receive heavy to very heavy rainfall with a range between 7 cm to 20 cm this week next and extending a day or two in the next week. Although the IMD has predicted rainfall occurrences in all southern states, for Kerala the forecast indicates a disturbing picture.

The IMD has also forecast heavy rainfall over some parts of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka as moisture carrying monsoon winds strengthen over the Arabian Sea and advance northward.

The IMD Kerala said that conditions have become for the further advance of the southwest monsoon into parts of the southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep Islands, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and additional areas of the Bay of Bengal around June 4.

Speaking to ANI, IMD scientist Neetha K Gopal said the atmospheric conditions required for the onset of the monsoon have almost become prevalent and that the state is expected to witness heavy rainfall in the coming days.

Alert for Kerala

"The conditions for the onset of monsoon are getting ready, so we can declare it on 4th June. We will witness a good amount of rainfall from this evening. In the coming seven days, all parts of Keralam will be under 'Orange' or 'Yellow' alert as we expect a heavy spell of rain," she said. Gopal also cautioned residents, particularly those in hilly regions, to remain vigilant if the heavy rainfall persists.

"We need to be concerned if heavy rains continue. Orange alert with restrictions will be there for hilly regions," she added.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a yellow alert for nine districts in Keralam, warning of heavy rainfall in parts of the state over the coming days.

According to the IMD forecast, a yellow alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts.

The ongoing weather activity is expected to affect multiple regions, with localised heavy showers, thundersqualls, and heatwave conditions in certain areas.