Monsoon session: Protests, counter-protests planned by BJP, INDIA in Parliament today over atrocities against women

Congress and Opposition leaders are demanding a statement from PM Modi in the Parliament during the ongoing Monsoon session.

ANI

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 05:52 AM IST

BJP will hold a protest in front of the Gandhi statue at the Parliament premises over atrocities against women in Rajasthan and West Bengal as well as other states. BJP has planned to counter the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) who is also set to hold a protest over the Manipur incident demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in the Parliament and the discussion along with the suspension of the entire business. 

Even as the recent Manipur video enraged the nation, another incident of two tribal women being stripped naked, tortured and beaten up came to light in West Bengal that triggered a war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Trinamool Congress.

All BJP MPs will protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament House in which all central ministers will also be present, BJP sources said.  Meanwhile, BJP will raise the issue of atrocities on women and Dalits in West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Rajasthan.

Earlier, on July 20, MPs of BJP Bengal staged a sit-in in front of the Gandhi statue regarding the atrocities against women in Bengal. While on July 21, Rajasthan BJP staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue against the horror killings in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, besides the continuous atrocities on women.

READ | Appeal to Opposition with folded hands to join debate in Parliament: Anurag Thakur on Manipur violence

The BJP went on the offensive on Friday, lashing out against the West Bengal and Rajasthan governments ruled by the Trinamool Congress and Congress respectively regarding their record on crimes against women. BJP MP Locket Chatterjee broke down in tears at a press conference, asking whether atrocities against women in these States would only get attention if there were viral videos recording such incidents.

Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat also highlighted similar crimes against women in Rajasthan in a separate press conference.
On the other hand the opposition is constantly demanding a discussion in the House regarding the Maniupur violence and the video that has gone viral in Manipur, the manner in which women were tortured there.

Moreover, Opposition parties have given notice to discuss the ongoing violence in Manipur in both Houses of the Parliament on Friday, the second day of the Monsoon Session. While in the Lok Sabha the Opposition parties have given notice under Rule 193, in the Rajya Sabha, the Opposition have given notice under Rule 176 and Rule 267.

The government, in principle, has agreed to discuss the matter in Lok Sabha under Rule 193 and in Rajya Sabha under Rule 176. Henceforth, floor leaders of the newly formed Opposition alliance the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) will meet at the office of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament on July 24 to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the House, the sources said on Saturday.

The leaders are likely to protest in front of the Gandhi statue on the Manipur issue. The situation in Manipur dominated the proceedings of the second day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which began on Thursday, with the Opposition demanding the Centre to discuss the issue.

The Congress and opposition leaders are demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament during the ongoing Monsoon session. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Friday faced adjournment for the day on the Manipur issue on Friday. Both Houses could not conduct any substantial business on Thursday and Friday as the Opposition MPs rejected the government's proposal to have a short-duration discussion. 

