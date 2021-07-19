Monsoon Session: PM Modi interrupted as he introduced new council of ministers in Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha was adjourned amid opposite leaders sloganeering

The Monsoon Session of Parliament began today (July 19) with the Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla remembering those who lost their lives due to COVID-19. As he did that, the opposition parties tried to disrupt Lok Sabha by shouting slogans and creating a ruckus.

While the opposition continued shouting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi began speaking by introducing the new council of ministers. He said, "I thought that there would be enthusiasm in the Parliament as so many women, Dalits, tribals have become ministers. This time our colleagues from agricultural and rural backgrounds, OBC community, have been given berths in the Council of Ministers."

PM Modi also said that some people in the opposition parties might not like the new council ministers and that's why they are trying to create a ruckus.

Before the session began, PM Modi has said that he hopes all issues will be discussed in a healthy manner in the Parliament. “I hope every issue related to the pandemic and our fight against it would be discussed. I would like all floor leaders to attend a session at 4 pm tomorrow to have a presentation on the pandemic situation. It can be discussed on the floor of the House too,” he added.

The Parliament session comes a day after a global collaborative investigative project has revealed that Israeli company NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware targeted over 300 mobile phone numbers in India including that of two serving Ministers in the Narendra Modi government, three Opposition leaders, one constitutional authority, several journalists and business persons.