Monsoon session of Parliament to be held, may begin in August

The Monsoon session of the Parliament will be held with the government ensuring all safety precautions for coronavirus are taken, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Sunday.

"Monsoon session (of Parliament) will certainly be held. The government will do all the formalities and take all precautions," the Parliamentary Affairs Minister told reporters.

Talks are underway over various options to conduct the proceedings.

News Agency ANI cited sources in Parliament claiming the monsoon session might begin from either the second or the third week of August.

The government faces a challenge to decide how the proceedings will take place, given that India is reporting a large number of fresh COVID-19 cases every day.

The biggest challenge in front of the government is to decide how the proceedings of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be conducted in view of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The MPs are also being asked to give their opinions on the available options and suggest ideas of their own through the Secretariats of both the lower and the upper House. Apart from this, the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman are also holding talks with lawmakers over the same.

