India

India

Monsoon Session Of Parliament to be held from September 14 to October 1: Reports

The monsoon session of the Parliament will commence on September 14 and conclude on October 1, government sources said on Tuesday adding that the session will be held by observing precautions related to COVID-19.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 26, 2020, 12:22 AM IST

The decision on the dates of the session was taken in a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, sources said.

The sources said provision has not been kept for holidays or weekly offs during the 18-day session but a final decision on 'no-leaves during the entire session' will be taken at the all-party meeting.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will have 18 sittings each. The sources said that the opposition parties are ready for 18 sittings but they want the session to be extended by a week so that there are weekly offs.

The government is of the opinion that conducting monsoon session during the coronavirus pandemic in itself is a big challenge. It is looking to change the timings of both the Houses to prevent any overcrowding in the Parliament premises at any point of time.

It is also looking to strictly adhere to all COVID-19 related standard operating procedures (SOPs), including social distancing and sanitization.

A proposal for changing the rules for the entry of journalists in Parliament premises is also being considered owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to it, less than 30 media passes will be issued for covering the Lok Sabha proceedings while around 20 passes will be issued for covering Rajya Sabha proceedings.

The much-awaited session, for which the government has a heavy legislative agenda, has been delayed due to conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

