The upcoming Monsoon session will be the first Parliament session following Operation Sindoor, which was launched by India on May 7 in response to a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday announced that the Monsoon session of the Parliament will commence from July 21 and run till August 12. Both Houses of the Parliament are scheduled to convene on July 21 at 11 am, after a break of over three months. The upcoming Monsoon session will be the first Parliament session following Operation Sindoor, which was launched by India on May 7 in response to a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

This also comes amid the demand by Opposition leaders to convene a special session of Parliament upon the arrival of all-party delegations to discuss various issues, especially the developments that followed the ghastly Pahalgam terrorist attack.

"We, the leaders of INDIA, reiterate our collective and urgent request to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the developments following the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025," Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge posted on X, quoting the letter signed by prominent opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, among others.

Accusing the central government of "keeping the people of India and their elected representatives in the dark", the Congress chief said that there are serious questions regarding the Pahalgam terror attack and the killing of civilians in Poonch, Uri and Rajouri during the recently concluded conflict between India and Pakistan.

He said there were also questions regarding the "ceasefire announcements" and their implications for India's national security and foreign policy.

"There are serious questions facing the nation about the terror attack, the killing of civilians in Poonch, Uri and Rajouri, the ceasefire announcements, and the implications for our national security and foreign policy. We have supported the government's efforts to engage with the international community on India's position. The government has briefed foreign nations and the media, but not Parliament - keeping the people of India and their elected representatives in the dark," Kharge said.

The government could also bring an impeachment motion against High Court judge Yashwant Varma in the upcoming monsoon session.

According to government sources, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has started speaking with various political parties about an impeachment motion against High Court judge Yashwant Varma in the next Parliament Session.

The Supreme Court had constituted an inquiry committee following allegations of "burnt cash" found at a storeroom of Justice Varma's residence as a Judge of the Delhi High Court.

The in-house inquiry committee submitted its report on the issue last month, which has since been forwarded to the Prime Minister and the President of India.

"The Parliamentary Affairs Minister has started speaking to all parties for an impeachment motion against HC judge Yashwant Varma," a source said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)