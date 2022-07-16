Centre to remove 71 obsolete laws in Monsoon Session: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

File photo

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said the Centre has identified 1,824 obsolete laws and in the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Parliament and it will deliberate to remove 71 such laws.

Speaking at the 18th All India Legal Services Meet in Jaipur, Rijiju said, "It is a matter of concern that today there are about 5 crore cases pending in courts across the country. To reduce these cases, government and judiciary need to work in coordination."

"We should reduce the compliances which are working as a burden on the lives of common people. Till now, we have removed 1,486 obsolete laws and provisions. We have also identified 1,824 such laws. In the upcoming parliamentary season, I am committed to removing 71 such acts," he added.

The Law Minister emphasized that justice should not be limited to the privileged and accessible to the common man.

"Today, there are many lawyers in the Supreme Court who charge Rs 10-15 lakh per hearing. How can a common man afford it? The court should not be only for the privileged. I believe the doors of justice should be open to all," said Rijiju.

The central government will seek to push several legislations during the monsoon session of parliament beginning July 18 and its legislative agenda includes 24 bills for passage, sources said.

The first day of the monsoon session will see voting for the presidential election.

READ | DNA Explainer: Everything to know about 24 Bills listed for Parliament's Monsoon Session and Opposition's agenda

Some of the bills that are in the pending list include The Indian Antarctica Bill, 2022. The bill is pending in the Lok Sabha.

The Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was passed by Lok Sabha and in the upcoming session, it is likely to be taken up in the Rajya Sabha.

The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 was passed by Lok Sabha and is yet to be passed by Rajya Sabha.

The new bills to be newly introduced in the Parliament during the Monsoon session include The Central Universities Amendment Bill, 2022.The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022 is also a new bill and was sent for printing on Thursday.

The upcoming monsoon session of Parliament will have a total of 17 working days and will conclude on August 12.

(With inputs from ANI)