Monsoon rains batter Pakistan, death toll reaches 161

Heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan have killed at least 161 people while 137 people sustained injuries in the country last month alone, according to the country's National Disaster Management Authority.

The authority's media official, Saqib Mumtaz, told Xinhua that the rains are expected to subside in Karachi on Monday.

Majority of the deceased lost their lives after being electrocuted or due to roof collapse. Water inundated low-lying areas, leaving several stranded inside their homes. Road and railway traffic have also been disrupted, as per reports in local media.

Makeshift tents have been arranged to house people who were displaced due to the heavy rains, according to Sindh's Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The army and paramilitary troops have stepped in to help in rescue efforts in a few parts in Sindh.