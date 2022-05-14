Monsoon onset early over Kerala this year, here's when rains will likely arrive

File Photo

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Friday that the monsoon onset over Kerala will be earlier this year than expected. The much-awaited Southwest Monsoon is likely to knock on Kerala's door on May 27, against the normal onset date of June 1.

Termed the 'Real Finance Minister of India', monsoons are eagerly awaited as it has a deep impact on India's agriculture and economy.

In a statement on Friday, IMD said, "This year, the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala is likely to be earlier than the normal date of onset. The monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be on May 27 with a model error of plus or minus four days."

In the Indian monsoon region, initial monsoon rains are experienced over the south Andaman Sea and the monsoon winds then advance north-westwards across the Bay of Bengal. As per the normal dates of monsoon onset/progress, the southwest monsoon advances over the Andaman Sea around May 22.

The IMD said, "In association with enhanced cross-equatorial winds, conditions are becoming favourable for the advance of Southwest Monsoon into South Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands and some parts of southeast Bay of Bengal, around May 15."

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday held a meeting to review the pre-monsoon and monsoon situation and as a follow up to the review of the heatwave and monsoon preparedness meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 5.

An official release said the meeting reviewed the State of Disaster Management Plans (SDMP's) of the 19 states and Union Territories.