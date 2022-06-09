Monsoon on track, likely to reach Maharashtra by Saturday: IMD

File Photo

The monsoon is progressing normally and will likely reach Maharashtra in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. Senior IMD scientist RK Jenamani said the monsoon covered the south and the central Arabian Sea, entire Kerala, and parts of Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu between May 31 and June 7.

In the meantime, it covered the entire northeast India, which received good rainfall, he said.

"There is no delay in the progress of the monsoon. It is likely to reach Maharashtra in the next two days and cover Mumbai in the subsequent two days," Jenamani told reporters here. "We have strong monsoon features -- there are strong winds and clouds have started developing -- for the next two days," he added.

The scientist said conditions are favourable for the further advance of monsoon over Goa and some more parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu in the next two days. Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 2,701 new Covid-19 cases on June 8. This is the highest number of Covid-19 cases recorded in nearly four months — of which, 1,765 patients were from Mumbai.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra had recorded 1,881 new Covid cases, 81 percent more than the previous day. Of this, 1,242 were detected in Mumbai, almost double Monday’s count. The state also recorded one case of the B.A.5 variant on Tuesday.

As per reports, Thane district alone recorded 313 new Covid-19 cases and now the district's total count of active Covid-19 cases is 7,11,626. This number was a jump of over 100 cases in a day.