FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Chinese PLA encroachment in Arunachal Pradesh? Indian Army rejects media reports

Chinese encroachment in Arunachal? Indian Army rejects reports

Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt launches 'Sahkar Se Samriddhi - Cooperative Week 2026' campaign

Delhi govt launches 'Sahkar Se Samriddhi - Cooperative Week 2026'

Uttar Pradesh: Minor allegedly kidnapped, forced to eat beef, pressured to convert in Kanpur

Uttar Pradesh: Minor allegedly kidnapped, forced to eat beef in Kanpur

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here

Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja

Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories

Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home

Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed

Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Monsoon Moves: IMD issues alert for heavy rains across Northeast, Northwest, Central India

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across several parts of the country on June 30 as monsoon activity strengthens over Northwest, Central, East and Northeast India.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 30, 2026, 08:35 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Monsoon Moves: IMD issues alert for heavy rains across Northeast, Northwest, Central India
Image credit:Twitter
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a widespread weather alert for June 30, forecasting heavy rainfall in several parts of the country as the monsoon gains strength. Along with intense rain, the weather department has also warned of thunderstorms and lightning activity in many regions, which could affect local weather conditions.

Heavy Rain Expected In Several Regions

According to the IMD, strong monsoon activity is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall across parts of Northwest, Central, East and Northeast India. The weather agency has advised residents in the affected regions to remain cautious as intense spells of rain could lead to waterlogging and disruptions in some areas.

Madhya Pradesh On Rain Watch

The IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall in parts of East and West Madhya Pradesh. Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely to occur intermittently, which may lead to sudden changes in weather conditions.

Jharkhand And Odisha To Receive Widespread Rain

Jharkhand and Odisha are expected to witness fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over the next 24 hours. Some areas in both states could receive isolated heavy showers, resulting in short but intense spells of rain.

The weather department has advised people in vulnerable areas to stay updated with local forecasts and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

Monsoon Activity Continues To Strengthen

The latest forecast comes as monsoon activity continues to intensify across several parts of the country, bringing much-needed relief from the scorching summer heat in many regions.

However, heavy rainfall may also increase the risk of waterlogging and localised flooding in some areas.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
West Bengal Oil Refinery Fire: Over 15 injured after massive fire breaks out in naphtha pipeline at Haldia, rescue operation underway
West Bengal Oil Refinery Fire: Over 15 injured after massive fire breaks out
Mathura Bus Accident: 4 killed, over 20 injured after Volvo bus crashes into truck on Yamuna Expressway
4 killed, over 20 injured after Volvo bus crashes into truck in Mathura
Monsoon Moves: IMD issues alert for heavy rains across Northeast, Northwest, Central India
Monsoon Moves: IMD issues alert for heavy rains Northeast, Northwest, Central
'Maa aur behen ko...': Farrhana Bhatt's family rift row intensifies, alleged audio of her mother surfaces online
'Maa aur behen ko...': Farrhana Bhatt's family rift row intensifies
WhatsApp to roll new feature, set to introduce usernames; Here's how you can reserve your unique name
WhatsApp to roll new feature, set to introduce usernames, here's how to use
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home
Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed
Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality shows that can set new records
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality
Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently
Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement