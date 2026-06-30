Monsoon Moves: IMD issues alert for heavy rains across Northeast, Northwest, Central India

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across several parts of the country on June 30 as monsoon activity strengthens over Northwest, Central, East and Northeast India.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a widespread weather alert for June 30, forecasting heavy rainfall in several parts of the country as the monsoon gains strength. Along with intense rain, the weather department has also warned of thunderstorms and lightning activity in many regions, which could affect local weather conditions.

Heavy Rain Expected In Several Regions

According to the IMD, strong monsoon activity is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall across parts of Northwest, Central, East and Northeast India. The weather agency has advised residents in the affected regions to remain cautious as intense spells of rain could lead to waterlogging and disruptions in some areas.

Madhya Pradesh On Rain Watch

The IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall in parts of East and West Madhya Pradesh. Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely to occur intermittently, which may lead to sudden changes in weather conditions.

Jharkhand And Odisha To Receive Widespread Rain

Jharkhand and Odisha are expected to witness fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over the next 24 hours. Some areas in both states could receive isolated heavy showers, resulting in short but intense spells of rain.

The weather department has advised people in vulnerable areas to stay updated with local forecasts and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

Monsoon Activity Continues To Strengthen

The latest forecast comes as monsoon activity continues to intensify across several parts of the country, bringing much-needed relief from the scorching summer heat in many regions.

However, heavy rainfall may also increase the risk of waterlogging and localised flooding in some areas.