Monsoon moves: Heavy rains in south, gusty winds and thunderstorm in north likely on Saturday

The southwest monsoon is advancing steadily across India, bringing heavy rainfall to Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, thunderstorms and strong winds are affecting northern states, while parts of Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh remain at risk of heatwave conditions.

The southwest monsoon has continued its advance across the country, bringing much-needed relief from the intense summer heat. After making its onset over Kerala earlier this week, the seasonal weather system is steadily moving northward, triggering widespread rainfall across several southern states and reshaping weather conditions in many parts of India.

Monsoon strengthens over southern states

The monsoon has now expanded into additional areas of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Goa, leading to active rainfall across the southern peninsula. Weather authorities have indicated that rain activity is likely to intensify over the coming days, particularly in Kerala and coastal regions.

Heavy to very heavy showers are expected in several districts of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Some locations in Kerala could witness exceptionally intense rainfall through the weekend, raising concerns about water accumulation in low-lying areas and temporary disruptions to daily life. Residents have been advised to stay updated with local forecasts and exercise caution in flood-prone zones.

Thunderstorm activity across North India

While southern India experiences monsoon rains, northern and central parts of the country are witnessing unstable weather linked to pre-monsoon conditions. The influence of a western disturbance, combined with other atmospheric systems, is generating thunderstorms and scattered rainfall across several states.

Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and parts of Rajasthan are likely to receive light to moderate rain accompanied by strong winds, with gusts potentially reaching 40 to 60 kmph. These weather events may provide temporary respite from the heat but could also lead to sudden disruptions, including reduced visibility and localised damage.

Meteorologists have warned that lightning activity may accompany these storms. People are advised to remain indoors during severe weather and avoid taking shelter under isolated trees or near exposed structures.

Heatwave threat persists in eastern regions

Despite the arrival of the monsoon in parts of the country, summer conditions have not completely eased. Forecasts suggest that temperatures across northwest India could rise by three to five degrees Celsius once the current spell of rain and thunderstorms weakens.

Meanwhile, parts of Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh remain vulnerable to heatwave conditions in the coming days. Authorities continue to urge residents in affected regions to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to the sun and follow weather advisories as conditions evolve.