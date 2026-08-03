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Monsoon Mayhem In Kerala: CM Satheesan claims 15 killed, 7 missing amid IMD forecast for heavy rains till August 6

Monsoon Mayhem In Kerala: CM Satheesan claims 15 killed, 7 missing

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Monsoon Mayhem In Kerala: CM Satheesan claims 15 killed, 7 missing amid IMD forecast for heavy rains till August 6

Kerala monsoon has claimed 15 lives, with 7 missing. CM VD Satheesan said 11,018 people are in 316 relief camps as IMD forecasts heavy rain on Aug 3 to 6.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 03, 2026, 02:52 PM IST

Monsoon Mayhem In Kerala: CM Satheesan claims 15 killed, 7 missing amid IMD forecast for heavy rains till August 6
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Heavy monsoon rain has claimed 15 lives across Kerala and 7 people are still missing, Chief Minister VD Satheesan said on Monday. With the IMD forecasting more heavy rain this week, the state government has stepped up rescue and relief work. Over 11,000 people have been shifted to relief camps so far.

Deaths and missing reported across districts

The CM said that three deaths were reported in the Kottayam district. This includes a toddler who drowned after slipping into a water tank and two individuals from the Poonjar Assembly constituency. Casualties were also recorded from other districts. Four deaths were recorded from Malappuram, two from Ernakulam, two from Kollam, and one each from Idukki, Muvattupuzha, Kannur, and Kozhikode.

There are still seven unaccounted-for individuals. There are one each in Malappuram, Idukki, and Muvattupuzha, two in Kollam and two in Kannur. Teams from the NDRF, the fire department and local volunteers are conducting search efforts. In regions affected by landslides and flooding, officials said boats and drones are being utilised to find the missing. According to the chief minister, drowning, house collapse and electrocution during the rainy season were the main causes of death. He requested that district collectors make sure impacted households received prompt compensation.

Relief camps open for displaced people

As of 9 am on Monday, 316 relief camps are operating in Kerala, sheltering 11,018 people displaced by flooding and rain. The government has distributed food packets, drinking water, medicines and essential kits in all camps, with health teams conducting medical checkups to prevent water-borne diseases. District administrations have been instructed to identify additional schools and public buildings for use as camps if the rain persists. Volunteers and NGOs are assisting with cooking and distribution at most locations.

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IMD issues heavy rain and sea warning

The India Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rainfall in Kerala on August 3 and 6, accompanied by winds of 40-50 kmph. Fishermen are warned to avoid the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coast on August 2 and 3 due to potential wind speeds of 60 kmph and rough sea conditions. High waves of 2.7 to 3.5 meters are anticipated along the northern Kerala coast. Coastal residents are urged to stay alert and follow safety guidelines, while authorities will monitor rivers, dams, and low-lying areas until the rainfall subsides.

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