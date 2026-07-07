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Monsoon Mayhem In Delhi: Mercedes gets smashed as tree collapses on it in East of Kailash

Heavy rains lashed Delhi on Tuesday, bringing relief from intense heat but triggering traffic disruptions and property damage. A tree crushed a parked Mercedes in East of Kailash as the IMD issued a red alert.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 07, 2026, 06:29 PM IST

Monsoon Mayhem In Delhi: Mercedes gets smashed as tree collapses on it in East of Kailash
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After enduring several days of scorching heat, Delhi finally received heavy rainfall on Tuesday afternoon, offering much-needed relief to residents. However, the sudden downpour and strong winds also caused widespread disruptions, including fallen trees, damaged vehicles, and traffic congestion across several parts of the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the national capital, warning that more spells of heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds are expected.

Tree crushes Mercedes in East of Kailash

One of the most significant incidents occurred in East of Kailash, South East Delhi, where a large tree collapsed onto parked vehicles during the storm.

A parked Mercedes suffered extensive damage after heavy branches crashed onto its roof and bonnet. Another moving car was also struck by the falling tree on Raja Dhir Singh Marg. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a distress call at around 1:38 pm and quickly sent a fire tender to the spot. Soon after, Public Works Department (PWD) officials arrived to remove the fallen tree and clear the road, restoring traffic movement.

Officials believe that strong winds accompanying the rain were the primary reason behind the tree collapse.

Car owner calls for preventive action

The owner of the damaged Mercedes expressed concern over the recurring risk posed by old and vulnerable trees during the monsoon season.

He said that such incidents are likely to increase unless authorities take preventive measures such as trimming weak branches and inspecting trees that pose a danger to motorists and pedestrians. According to the driver, the vehicle was parked when the tree suddenly fell at around 1:30 pm, leaving no time to react.

Recent tree collapse in Mumbai raises similar concerns

The Delhi incident comes just days after a tragic accident in Mumbai's Chembur, where an old peepal tree collapsed onto a school bus following heavy rainfall. The accident claimed the life of an 11-year-old boy and left several others injured, highlighting growing concerns over the condition of ageing trees during the monsoon.

IMD upgrades weather warning to red alert

The IMD initially issued an orange alert, forecasting moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning, and wind speeds of 50–60 kmph.

As weather conditions intensified, the alert was upgraded to a red alert for the entire city. The weather department has warned that Delhi could witness more moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated locations, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching up to 70 kmph.

Najafgarh records highest rainfall

Rainfall varied across different parts of Delhi and the NCR during the day.

Among the highest recorded figures:

Najafgarh: 76 mm
Pusa: 37 mm
Gurugram: 26 mm
Narayana: 17 mm
Ghaziabad: 16 mm
Janakpuri: 15 mm
Mayur Vihar: 11 mm
Pragati Maidan: 10 mm
Jharoda Kalan: 10 mm

Najafgarh emerged as the wettest location between 8:30 am and 2:30 pm, while Pusa also recorded substantial rainfall.

Temperature dips after days of intense heat

The showers brought a welcome break from the prolonged heatwave that had gripped the capital over the past few days.

The IMD expects the maximum temperature to remain around 36°C, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 30 degrees, the highest minimum temperature in Delhi since July 2, 2024. With more rain forecast over the coming hours, authorities have advised residents to remain cautious, avoid parking vehicles under large trees, and stay updated on weather advisories.

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