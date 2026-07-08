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Monsoon Mayhem In Delhi: Eight feared trapped under debris as under-construction building collapses in Rohini

A 4-storey under-construction building collapsed in Delhi's Rohini on Wednesday evening. Fire and rescue teams rushed to the site to check for trapped people. No casualties reported yet. The incident comes amid heavy rain and IMD red alert, raising concerns over building safety in monsoon.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 08, 2026, 08:25 PM IST

Monsoon Mayhem In Delhi: Eight feared trapped under debris as under-construction building collapses in Rohini
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An under-construction four-storey building collapsed in Delhi’s Rohini on Wednesday evening. Fire and rescue teams rushed to the spot amid panic as residents feared people were trapped under the debris.

Emergency response at Rohini site

The Delhi Fire Services received a distress call and immediately sent multiple fire tenders. Rescue teams started combing through the rubble to check for anyone trapped. 

Police also reached the site and cordoned off the area to keep bystanders away and prevent further mishaps. The rescue operation continued late into the evening.

No casualties reported yet, cause under probe

Officials said no casualties or injuries had been confirmed at the time of filing. The exact cause of the collapse is yet to be determined. 

The incident has raised fresh concerns about the safety of under-construction buildings in Delhi, especially during monsoon when waterlogging and soil erosion can weaken foundations.

Delhi on red alert as heavy rain continues

The collapse comes as Delhi reels under heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department has issued red and orange alerts for thunderstorms, lightning and more rain in the coming hours.

The downpour has caused widespread waterlogging and traffic snarls across the capital. Civic officials have urged residents to avoid construction sites and low-lying areas until the weather improves.

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