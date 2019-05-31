Monsoon likely to be normal this year, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the country is expected to witness a normal Monsoon this year which is likely to hit Kerala state by June 6.

Rainfall in most parts of the country is going to remain normal or marginally little less to that. Overall rainfall during the monsoon is likely going to be around 96%.

Madhya Pradesh is expected to witness 100% rainfall.

95% rainfall is expected to take place in the month of July while 99% in August.

South is expected to witness 97% rainfall while it's going to be 91% in North East.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also issued a red-code warning for Delhi as temprature crossed 46 degrees, breaking a 5-year record.

The IMD has four colour-coded messages -- green, yellow, amber and red. Green indicates normal conditions while red denotes extreme weather situations.

A red-code warning has been issued for the national capital, the website of the India Meteorological Department said.