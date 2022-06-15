Heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha from June 15-17, check weather in your city

(Image Source: Reuters)

After southern and western India, the southwest monsoon has now progressing towards the central parts of the country. But though the the southwest monsoon slowly sets over, the region is likely to experience some intense pre-monsoon rainfall activity for the next few days. On the other hand, in many states people are still suffering from the heat.

The temperature is still breaching the 40 degrees Celsius mark in some places. According to weather report, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain at some places in northeast, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala in the next 24 hours. IMD predicted that strong southwesterly winds blowing in from the Bay of Bengal are set to create moist conditions over northeastern, eastern and adjoining central regions this week.

Under the influence of southwesterly winds, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are all very likely over east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra's Vidarbha subdivision for the next five days, starting Tuesday to Saturday. West Madhya Pradesh may also experience similar conditions at isolated locations.

Isolated heavy showers have also been predicted over Vidarbha on Wednesday, east Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday and Thursday and Chhattisgarh from Wednesday to Friday. IMD has issued advisory in these regions, especially during thunderstorms.

Light to moderate rain has been predicted in some areas of Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep. There is a possibility of light rain at one or two places over Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, Western Himalayas and west Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

Heatwave conditions and pre-monsoon rains

Heatwave conditions may occur at one or many places over north Odisha, Delhi, Jharkhand, South-East Uttar Pradesh and South-West Bihar in the next 24 hours. Parts of east Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh may experience dust storm and thundershowers.

On the other hand, there was sudden and strong pre-monsoon rain in Rajasthan on Tuesday. Along with Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Jodhpur and Phalodi of Rajasthan, scattered rain intensified in western Rajasthan in the border area. Barmer recorded 76 mm and Jaisalmer and Bikaner recorded 14 mm and 18 mm of rain respectively.

According to weather report, pre-monsoon rains occurred in many parts of Gujarat on Tuesday. From Monday, Rajkot recorded 30 mm of rain, Kandla 21 mm, Surendranagar 9 mm, Bhuj 5 mm, Okha 4 mm and Mahuva 3 mm. On Tuesday, southwest monsoon entered the extreme southern parts of Gujarat along with Diu. Generally, the monsoon starts around June 18-20 in Saurashtra and central Gujarat.