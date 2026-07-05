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Monsoon: Heavy rainfall in Delhi, Haryana, UP this week; Schools closed, flights disrupted in Mumbai; Check IMD forecast

Monsoon activity became more active across India on Sunday, with heavy rain restricting flight operations in Mumbai, triggering weather alerts in Kerala, Odisha and Jharkhand, and bringing widespread downpour to Delhi and neighbouring regions.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 05, 2026, 08:51 PM IST

Monsoon: Heavy rainfall in Delhi, Haryana, UP this week; Schools closed, flights disrupted in Mumbai; Check IMD forecast
Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Punjab, are expected to witness heavy rainfall (ANI)
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Monsoon activity became more active across India on Sunday, with heavy rain restricting flight operations in Mumbai, triggering weather alerts in Kerala, Odisha and Jharkhand, and bringing widespread downpour to Delhi and neighbouring regions. 

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate to heavy rain with an intensity of 5-20 mm per hour, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, very likely over several parts of the national capital on Sunday.  

Many parts of Delhi, along with National Capital Region (NCR) including Noida and Gurugram received heavy rains on Sunday afternoon, bringing much needed respite from the heat and humid conditions.   

Heavy rainfall prediction for Delhi, neighbouring regions 

According to the IMD, the national capital of Delhi, along with Haryana, Chandigarh, and Punjab, are expected to witness isolated to scattered rainfall on July 6 and July 10.  

However, the intensity will increase to "fairly widespread to widespread" rainfall between July 7 and July 9, and again on July 11. The weather department has also warned of isolated heavy rainfall in these regions during July 6-9 and on July 11. 

Are schools closed in Mumbai? 

Amid a heavy rainfall alert, students and parents are concerned about whether schools will be open or closed on Monday, July 6. "In view of this Orange alert issued by IMD and keeping the safety of students in mind, a holiday has been declared on Monday, July 6, 2026, for all government, private, and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools and colleges in Mumbai. However, government and private offices will function as usual," said IMD

 

On the other hand, the educational institutions lying in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) limits will be closed until July 5. The district administration and further steps will be taken in case of further extreme weather conditions. 

Mumbai flights affected 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) maintained a red alert for the city, forecasting more heavy rain and isolated extremely heavy showers. 

Mumbai was among the worst affected after heavy rainfall overnight prompted the temporary suspension of runway operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Four IndiGo flights have been cancelled and 13 inbound aircraft operated by other airlines were diverted to nearby airports before returning to Mumbai later, according to PTI.  

Rainfall in other regions 

The IMD has forecast a wet spell for Uttar Pradesh as well. East Uttar Pradesh is expected to receive "isolated very heavy rainfall" on July 10 and 11, with heavy rain also likely on July 8 and 9. 

"At approximately 10.17 am, adverse weather conditions, including strong gusty winds of up to 42 knots and reduced visibility due to heavy rain, impacted runway operations," Mumbai International Airport Ltd said in a statement. 

The IMD issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across all 24 districts of Jharkhand from 6 to 9 July.

Widespread rain continued across Kerala, with the IMD issuing orange and yellow alerts for several districts over the next three days.

 

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