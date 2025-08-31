Monsoon havoc in Himachal Pradesh: State suffers lose of over Rs 30000 lakh, death toll reaches 320, several roads disrupted

The monsoon this year is creating a havoc in many states across India. The worst hit states are Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, Heavy rains have triggered cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides in these states. In Himachal Pradesh, the rains have caused a severe damage.

Death toll in Himachal Pradesh

With back-to-back cloudbursts and flash floods in districts, the cumulative death toll has reached 320, since June 20. Over 166 deaths were caused by rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and electrocution, while 154 deaths occurred in road accidents, the SDMA said.

Rain-related fatalities include 33 deaths by drowning, 17 in cloudbursts, 14 due to electrocution, 11 in landslides, 9 in flash floods, and others due to lightning, snake bites, and falls from steep terrain. Chamba (22), Mandi (22), Kangra (19), and Shimla (16), have reported high fatalities.

Road disruptions and Power supply cut

As per reports, rains have damaged 819 roads, including three national highways, 1,236 electricity transformers. Moreover, over 424 water supply schemes have been disrupted a according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Himachal Pradesh's road network has been severely impacted. Several major highways including NH-03, NH-05, and NH-305, have reported blockages. Over 100 of rural link roads were cut off due to landslides and debris flows. Districts such as Chamba (253 roads), Mandi (206), Kullu (175), and Kangra (61) are among the worst affected.

The power supply has taken a massive hit, with 1,236 distribution transformers (DTRs) damaged or non-operational, particularly in Kullu (357), Chamba (296), Una (330), and Mandi (177). Restoration work is ongoing but hampered by continuous rain and accessibility issues in high-altitude and interior regions.

The water supply has also been disrupted in 424 schemes, affecting both drinking water and irrigation facilities. The highest impact has been in Chamba (77 schemes), Kullu (39), Mandi (56), and Shimla (32).

Staggering loss due to rainfall

Cumulative damage from June 20 to August 30 has been pegged at Rs 3,04,207.46 lakh, covering losses to lives, livestock, agriculture, horticulture, houses, shops, factories, public utilities, and other infrastructure.

(with agency inputs)