Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Pawan Singh Net Worth: Bhojpuri star owns 4 flats in Mumbai, Lucknow bungalow; boasts luxury cars including Range Rover

'Wo phone uthaye hai na?': Manoj Tiwari takes swipe at MS Dhoni amid Team India mentorship rumours

Shahid Kapoor wraps up his fourth film with Vishal Bhardwaj, secretly titled movie to be announced soon: 'Excitement levels off the charts'

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta loses one more talent: Meet Chaya Nayak, Indian-origin techie who joins Open AI as....

Param Sundari cast educational qualification: How educated Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor and others actors are?

Monsoon havoc in Himachal Pradesh: State suffers lose of over Rs 30000 lakh, death toll reaches 320, several roads disrupted

PM Modi's BIG statement after meeting with Xi Jinping in Tinjian: 'Differences should not turn into...'

Top 10 richest countries in Asia: Where India, China, Russia stand; check full list

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Sundar Pichai's Google, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta announces partnership in..., RIL visions for 'AI...'

Janhvi Kapoor drapes traditional Paithani saree, honouring 2,000-year-old timeless legacy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Pawan Singh Net Worth: Bhojpuri star owns 4 flats in Mumbai, Lucknow bungalow; boasts luxury cars including Range Rover

Pawan Singh Net Worth: Bhojpuri star owns 4 flats in Mumbai, Lucknow bungalow; b

Monsoon havoc in Himachal Pradesh: State suffers lose of over Rs 30000 lakh, death toll reaches 320, several roads disrupted

Monsoon havoc in Himachal Pradesh: State suffers lose of over Rs 30000 lakh...

Top 10 richest countries in Asia: Where India, China, Russia stand; check full list

Top 10 richest countries in Asia: Where India, China, Russia stand; check full

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeIndia

INDIA

Monsoon havoc in Himachal Pradesh: State suffers lose of over Rs 30000 lakh, death toll reaches 320, several roads disrupted

The monsoon this year is creating a havoc in many states across India. The worst hit states are Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, Heavy rains have triggered cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides in these states. In Himachal Pradesh, the rains have caused a severe damage.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 31, 2025, 03:26 PM IST

Monsoon havoc in Himachal Pradesh: State suffers lose of over Rs 30000 lakh, death toll reaches 320, several roads disrupted
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The monsoon this year is creating a havoc in many states across India. The worst hit states are Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, Heavy rains have triggered cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides in these states. In Himachal Pradesh, the rains have caused a severe damage to the infrastructure. Authorities and local people are now on high alert.

Death toll in Himachal Pradesh

With back-to-back cloudbursts and flash floods in districts, the cumulative death toll has reached 320, since June 20. Over 166 deaths were caused by rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and electrocution, while 154 deaths occurred in road accidents, the SDMA said.

Rain-related fatalities include 33 deaths by drowning, 17 in cloudbursts, 14 due to electrocution, 11 in landslides, 9 in flash floods, and others due to lightning, snake bites, and falls from steep terrain. Chamba (22), Mandi (22), Kangra (19), and Shimla (16), have reported high fatalities.

Road disruptions and Power supply cut

As per reports, rains have damaged 819 roads, including three national highways, 1,236 electricity transformers. Moreover, over 424 water supply schemes have been disrupted a according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Himachal Pradesh's road network has been severely impacted. Several major highways including NH-03, NH-05, and NH-305, have reported blockages. Over 100 of rural link roads were cut off due to landslides and debris flows. Districts such as Chamba (253 roads), Mandi (206), Kullu (175), and Kangra (61) are among the worst affected.

The power supply has taken a massive hit, with 1,236 distribution transformers (DTRs) damaged or non-operational, particularly in Kullu (357), Chamba (296), Una (330), and Mandi (177). Restoration work is ongoing but hampered by continuous rain and accessibility issues in high-altitude and interior regions.

The water supply has also been disrupted in 424 schemes, affecting both drinking water and irrigation facilities. The highest impact has been in Chamba (77 schemes), Kullu (39), Mandi (56), and Shimla (32).

Staggering loss due to rainfall

Cumulative damage from June 20 to August 30 has been pegged at Rs 3,04,207.46 lakh, covering losses to lives, livestock, agriculture, horticulture, houses, shops, factories, public utilities, and other infrastructure.

(with agency inputs)

ALSO READ: Will Himachal vanish as landslides, flash floods wreak havoc in the hilly state? Expert said this

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Watch: Rashid Khan’s elder brother passes away; Shaheen Afridi’s act of kindness goes viral
Rashid Khan’s elder brother passes away; Shaheen Afridi’s act of kindness goes
Were 50% tariffs on India due to US President Trump's 'personal pique'? Jefferies claims real reason is not Russian oil purchase but...
Were 50% tariffs on India due to US President Trump's 'personal pique'?
Param Sundari cast educational qualification: How educated Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor and others actors are?
educated Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor and others actors education
Watch: RR's 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi engages fans with cricket, kabaddi skills at PKL 12 Vizag launch
Vaibhav Suryavanshi engages fans with cricket, kabaddi skills at PKL 12 Vizag
Artist creates Premanand Maharaj-inspired Lord Ganesha idol, internet says 'you can't compare...'
Artist creates Premanand Maharaj-inspired Lord Ganesha idol, internet says 'you
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE