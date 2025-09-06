Monsoon havoc: Himachal death toll rises to 360, know the condition in J-K, Delhi, Punjab, Ahmedabad

Himachal Pradesh continues to reel under the impact of an intense monsoon, with the death toll this season touching 360, including 197 in rain-related incidents and 163 in road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a nationwide rainfall alert, warning of intense rainfall across several regions in India. From Gujarat and Rajasthan to Delhi, Himachal, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, many states are reeling under heavy to very heavy showers, raising concerns of waterlogging, traffic snarls, flooding and landslides. Thousands of people have lost their lives as the monsoon wreaked havoc this year.



Delhi-NCR

The Yamuna River continues to flow above the danger mark on Saturday morning. The river is continuously flowing above the danger level mark of 205.33m following incessant rainfall. The warning mark of the Yamuna for the city is 204.5 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres. Evacuation of people starts at 206 metres. Delhi's Monastery Market, Yamuna Bazaar, Vasudev Ghat and nearby residential areas were inundated amid a rise in the water levels of the Yamuna River. Anticipating the possible flood situation, people residing in the low-lying areas were shifted to relief camps set up near Mayur Vihar Phase-1 as a preventive measure. Due to heavy rain, the Yamuna water level had recorded an all-time high of 208.66 metres on Wednesday. Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh are set for wet weather from 8-11 September, according to IMD.

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh continues to reel under the impact of an intense monsoon, with the death toll this season touching 360, including 197 in rain-related incidents and 163 in road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). In its morning report on Saturday, the SDMA said that 1,001 roads, including three national highways (NH-03, NH-305, and NH-505), remained blocked due to landslides, mudslides, and flash floods. Power supply was disrupted in 1,992 distribution transformers (DTRs), while 472 water supply schemes were out of service across the state.Heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours has triggered fresh road blockages in multiple districts, with Kullu (225), Mandi (205), Shimla (212), and Chamba (166) among the worst affected. Disruption to electricity supply was most severe in Kullu (867 DTRs), Shimla (454), and Mandi (308), while water supply interruptions were highest in Shimla (226 schemes), Mandi (78), and Kullu (63). IMD has forecasted heavy rainfall on 8–9 September.

Jammu and Kashmir

Heavy rainfall in the last few days caused widespread damage in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri. Residents are suffering from damaged houses, sunken roads, and destroyed crops. In this area, nearly 55-60 houses have faced similar issues, with significant damage and sunken roads. Meanwhile, Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra continued to remain suspended for the 12th consecutive day on Saturday due to persistent adverse weather conditions and incidents of landslides along the pilgrimage route. The death toll has risen above 34 after rescue teams discovered more bodies under the debris along the pilgrimage trek. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre of Srinagar, there is no alert for the district till September 7. However, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for "thunderstorms, lightning and squalls" for September 8-9.



Punjab

The death toll from floods in Punjab rose to 43 on Friday, even as rescue and relief operations intensified with AIIMS Delhi sending a specialised medical team to the affected areas, officials said. According to a release by the Department of Information and Public Relations, the deaths were reported from Amritsar (5), Barnala (5), Bathinda (4), Fazilka (1), Ferozepur (1), Gurdaspur (2), Hoshiarpur (7), Mansa (3), Pathankot (6), Patiala (1), Rupnagar (1), Sangrur (1) and SAS Nagar (2) and Ludhiana (4). Three people remain missing. The IMD has predicted intense showers on 10 September.

Ahmedabad, Rajasthan

The IMD has forecast that Gujarat will be the worst hit, with extremely heavy rain expected from 5 to 7 September, particularly in Saurashtra and Kutch. The monsoon fury will also spread to Rajasthan, where East Rajasthan is likely to receive heavy showers on 5–6 September, while South-West Rajasthan may see its heaviest spells on 7 September. Residents in these regions are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions to ensure safety.



(With inputs from ANI)