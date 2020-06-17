Monsoon arrives in some more parts of West MP, East MP, East Uttar Pradesh

The Deputy Director-General of India Meteorological Department, Anand Kumar Sharma said on June 12 that Delhi has to wait a little longer for the arrival of monsoon.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) stated on Tuesday that monsoon has reached more parts of west Madhya Pradesh, most parts of East Madhya Pradesh, and some more parts of East Uttar Pradesh.

It also stated that the northern limit of monsoon is passing through Kandla, and Ahmedabad in Gujarat; Indore, Raisen, and Khajuraho in MP and Fatehpur, and Bahraich in UP.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over East Uttar Pradesh & neighbourhood and extends upto 3.6 km above mean sea level and a trough runs from northwest Rajasthan to the cyclonic circulation over East Uttar Pradesh across south Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh and extends upto 0.9 km above mean sea level," the IMD said.

It also stated that heavy rainfall is likely to occur over East India during the 17-19 June period.

"Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls likely to continue over Assam & Meghalaya and Tripura & Mizoram during the next 5 days with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over west Assam & Meghalaya during next 3 days," IMD further added.

The Deputy Director-General of India Meteorological Department, Anand Kumar Sharma said on June 12 that Delhi has to wait a little longer for the arrival of monsoon.

“Delhi has to wait for little longer for monsoon. However, there is possibility that Delhi would observe some slight shower which might give temporally relief,” Anand Sharma said.

“Conditions becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest monsoon into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai), Odisha and West Bengal, some more parts of Chhattisgarh and some parts of south Gujarat, south Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar during next 48 hours,” he further added.