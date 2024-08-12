Twitter
Monsoon ALERT! IMD issues orange alert for these states, check out details

Is world heading for World War 3? US orders guided missile submarine to West Asia amid Israel-Iran tensions

This Olympian has more medals than 184 countries combined, he is from...

Monsoon ALERT! IMD issues orange alert for these states, check out details

Film photographer Pradeep Bandekar, favourite of Amitabh, Shah Rukh, Dharmendra, passes away after heart attack

Monsoon ALERT! IMD issues orange alert for these states, check out details

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several states throughout this week.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 12, 2024, 10:09 AM IST

Monsoon ALERT! IMD issues orange alert for these states, check out details
Representative Image (Photo credit: Pexels.com)
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, indicating 'heavy to very heavy rainfall', for several states throughout this week. 

States including East Rajasthan, Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, will receive heavy to heavy rainfall this week, according to the weather department. Moreover, the IMD has also issued a red alert for 'extremely heavy rainfall' today at several places in East Rajasthan. 

 

 

The MeT department has also issued an orange alert for northeastern states including Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura this week. 

In addition, the national capital is likely to receive heavy to heavy rain showers today, as per the weather department. 

The maximum temparature of Delhi is likely to remain around 32 to 34 degrees celsius this entire week, while the minimum temparature will remain around 26 to 28 degrees celsius. 

While heavy rain showers in the national capital has brought relief from the humidity and heat, it is again reeling under issues like waterlogging and heavy traffic. After a spell of incessant rainfall in Delhi, several areas of the city faced waterlogging on Sunday.

Visuals from the Najafgarh area from West Delhi show severe waterlogging on the road, aggravating the situation for the commuters. Visuals from Rohini Sector 23 also captured people playing and working out amid a downpour as rain lashed parts of the national capital.

The Indian Meteorogical Department, being an agency of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, is responsible for meteorological observations, weather forecasting and seismology. 

 

 

