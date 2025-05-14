The Southwest Monsoon (SWM) is likely to advance into the South Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands and some parts of southeast Bay of Bengal by May 13, 2025, as per the latest update from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the weather department, the Southwest monsoon may onset over Kerala on May 27, four days earlier than the normal onset date. The MeT department has also forecasted that the monsoon in 2025 is expected to bring above normal to excess rainfall.

State-wise monsoon onset

Going by the past trends, the Southwest monsoon typically arrives in Kerala first and then goes on to cover the entire country by mid-July. Following its arrival in Kerala, the SWM spreads over southern India - including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka - in the next few days.

Following this, the monsoon progresses along the western coat - Maharashtra and Gujarat. States including Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh also experience the monsoon's arrival around July. The Southwest monsoon then gradually reaches the northern states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

As per the weather department, the monsoon is likely to cover the entire country by the end of June.