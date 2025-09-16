Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Centre issues BIG statement on India-US trade deal talks in Delhi: 'The discussions were...'

Dhanashree Verma says another SHOCKING statement about divorcing Yuzendra Chahal, calls chatter 'basless, delibrately created' by...

Monorail services in Mumbai to remain temporarily suspended from Sept 20; here's why

Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor to expand, Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut in 1 hour; check inauguration date, frequency, details

Israel launches 12 strikes at Yemen's Red Sea Port of Hodeidah, issued warning

Has Israel committed genocide in Gaza? THIS is what UN investigators have said

Not Salman Khan, but these two actors were original choices for Chulbul Pandey; Dabangg wasn't meant to be comedy actioner, it all happened when..

Pakistan minister Ishaq Dar rejects Trump's claim of India-Pak ceasefire: 'India refused...'

Will Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem shake hands at World Athletics Championships in Tokyo amid Asia Cup fiasco?

Life imprisonment for dogs? UP govt issues order on canine bites, know details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sangram Singh BREAKS SILENCE on dating rumours with Nikita Rawal: 'We have met just 3–4 times, and...'

Sangram Singh BREAKS SILENCE on dating rumours with Nikita Rawal

Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor to expand, Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut in 1 hour; check inauguration date, frequency, details

Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor to expand, Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut in 1 hou

Has Israel committed genocide in Gaza? THIS is what UN investigators have said

Has Israel committed genocide in Gaza? THIS is what UN investigators have said

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

HomeIndia

INDIA

Monorail services in Mumbai to remain temporarily suspended from Sept 20; here's why

This planned block will allow faster integration of new rolling stock, advanced CBTC signalling upgrades and more, MMRDA said.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 08:58 PM IST

Monorail services in Mumbai to remain temporarily suspended from Sept 20; here's why
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Monorail news: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has announced the suspension of monorail services from September 20 until further notice for system upgradation. "This planned block will allow faster integration of new rolling stock, advanced CBTC signalling upgrades, and refurbishment of the existing fleet, ensuring safer, smoother, and more reliable operations for Mumbaikars," the MMRDA stated in a release.

Monorail faces technical fault

The decision comes a day after a technical fault disrupted Mumbai Monorail services on Monday morning when a train came to a halt at Wadala near Antop Hill, briefly stranding 17 passengers. The disruption, which was reported between Antop Hill Bus Depot and GTBN stations, was caused by a power supply failure, officials said. Before this, the elevated Mono Rail was stuck between Mysore Colony and Bhakti Park stations amid heavy rains in the city on August 20.

Who runs Monorail?

The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL ) is responsible for the operation of the monorail.

Major Upgrades in Progress

  1. World-Class Signalling System
  2. The Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) system, indigenously developed in Hyderabad, is being installed for the first time in the Mumbai Monorail.
  3. 5 Electronic Interlockings installed across 32 locations – testing underway.
  4. 260 Wi-Fi Access Points, 500 RFID Tags, 90 Train Detection Systems, and multiple WATC units already installed.
  5. Wayside signalling work completed – integrated testing in progress.

READ | Meet Onkar Kanwar, who runs Apollo Tyres as chairman, becomes Team India's new jersey sponsor, his net worth is Rs...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Lance Twiggs? Tyler Robinson's alleged transgender partner who helped FBI in Charlie Kirk shooting case
Who is Lance Twiggs? Tyler Robinson's alleged transgender partner who helped FBI
Dismissed IAS Puja Khedkar's parents in trouble, her father absconds amid kidnapping charges
Dismissed IAS Puja Khedkar's father absconds amid kidnapping charges
Hema Malini reveals being rejected from Tamil film for shocking reason: 'I felt very...'
Hema Malini reveals being rejected from Tamil film for shocking reason
Robert Redford, legendary actor, Oscar-winning director, activist, passes away at 89
Robert Redford, legendary actor, Oscar-winning director, passes away at 89
Big blow to Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan as star pacer ruled out of Asia Cup 2025 due to injury, his name is...
Big blow to Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan as star pacer ruled out of Asia Cup 2025
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE