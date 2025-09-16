Monorail services in Mumbai to remain temporarily suspended from Sept 20; here's why

Centre issues BIG statement on India-US trade deal talks in Delhi: 'The discussions were...'
This planned block will allow faster integration of new rolling stock, advanced CBTC signalling upgrades and more, MMRDA said.
Monorail news: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has announced the suspension of monorail services from September 20 until further notice for system upgradation. "This planned block will allow faster integration of new rolling stock, advanced CBTC signalling upgrades, and refurbishment of the existing fleet, ensuring safer, smoother, and more reliable operations for Mumbaikars," the MMRDA stated in a release.
The decision comes a day after a technical fault disrupted Mumbai Monorail services on Monday morning when a train came to a halt at Wadala near Antop Hill, briefly stranding 17 passengers. The disruption, which was reported between Antop Hill Bus Depot and GTBN stations, was caused by a power supply failure, officials said. Before this, the elevated Mono Rail was stuck between Mysore Colony and Bhakti Park stations amid heavy rains in the city on August 20.
The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL ) is responsible for the operation of the monorail.
