Monorail services in Mumbai to remain temporarily suspended from Sept 20; here's why

Monorail news: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has announced the suspension of monorail services from September 20 until further notice for system upgradation. "This planned block will allow faster integration of new rolling stock, advanced CBTC signalling upgrades, and refurbishment of the existing fleet, ensuring safer, smoother, and more reliable operations for Mumbaikars," the MMRDA stated in a release.

Monorail faces technical fault

The decision comes a day after a technical fault disrupted Mumbai Monorail services on Monday morning when a train came to a halt at Wadala near Antop Hill, briefly stranding 17 passengers. The disruption, which was reported between Antop Hill Bus Depot and GTBN stations, was caused by a power supply failure, officials said. Before this, the elevated Mono Rail was stuck between Mysore Colony and Bhakti Park stations amid heavy rains in the city on August 20.

Who runs Monorail?

The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL ) is responsible for the operation of the monorail.

Major Upgrades in Progress

World-Class Signalling System The Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) system, indigenously developed in Hyderabad, is being installed for the first time in the Mumbai Monorail. 5 Electronic Interlockings installed across 32 locations – testing underway. 260 Wi-Fi Access Points, 500 RFID Tags, 90 Train Detection Systems, and multiple WATC units already installed. Wayside signalling work completed – integrated testing in progress.

