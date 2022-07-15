Monkeypox scare: Health ministry issues guidelines for international travellers after India reports first case

File Photo

After a man from Kerala was reported to be the first confirmed case of monkeypox in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued fresh guidelines for all international travellers to manage the spread of the disease.

The Keralite was returning from the UAE when he tested positive for monkeypox virus.

According to the advisory issued by the Health Ministry, all international passengers should avoid coming in close contact with sick people, including those who have skin lesions or any kind of genital lesions.

International passengers have been advised to avoid contact with dead or living wild animals, including small mammals like rodents and non-human primates like monkeys and apes.

Further, the ministry has advised travellers not to consume or prepare meat from wild game.

Under all circumstances, international passenger mustn’t use products like creams, lotions or powders, which are derived from African wild animals.

They should also avoid using contaminated materials that have been previously used by sick people, including bedding, clothing or any thing that is used for healthcare needs. They should avoid items that have formerly come in contact with infected animals too.

If any person feels like they have developed symptoms related to monkeypox, they should consult their nearest health facility. Some common symptoms of monkeypox disease are – fever, rash,

The country recorded its first case of monkeypox via the testing of the samples of the Keralite man at the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

After taking the samples, the Centre asked for a high-level multi-disciplinary team to collaborate with the State Health Authorities to work around instituting public health measures.