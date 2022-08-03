Monkeypox scare: Delhi sees its fourth case, third Nigerian national tests positive; India's tally reaches 9

Representational Image

Delhi on Wednesday reported its fourth case of monkeypox with a 31-year-old Nigerian woman testing positive for the virus, reported news agency ANI. Out of the four confirmed cases reported in the national capital, three are Nigerian nationals.

With the latest case, India's overall case tally has reached nine. While four have been reported in Delhi, the other five have been reported in Kerala.

In the wake of an increase in the number of Monkeypox cases in the country, isolation rooms have been made operational for treatment of such infections in three central government hospitals, according to sources quoted by ANI.

"The isolation rooms for the treatment of Monkeypox patients are operational in three major central government hospitals i.e Safdarjang hospital, RML hospital and Lady Hardinge hospital," official sources told ANI.

The Delhi Government issued the official statement on Tuesday on the preparation of isolation rooms in government and private hospitals. The 20 isolation rooms at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, while 10 isolation rooms have been set up in Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (GTB) hospital and 10 at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital.

Notably, the Delhi government has also directed private hospitals to create isolation rooms for patients of Monkeypox cases. These three hospitals are Kailash Deepak hospital, East Delhi; MD City Hospital, North Delhi and Batra Hospital and Research Centre, Tughlakabad in South Delhi.