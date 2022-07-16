Monkeypox Scare: Delhi on alert after India reports its first-ever case, LNJP Hospital declared nodal centre

Representational Image

A day after India’s first-ever case of monkeypox was confirmed in Kerala, the Delhi government has stepped up in the national capital, making Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital the nodal centre for managing cases of the zoonotic disease.

While Delhi has not reported any cases of the disease, the Arvind Kejriwal government has directed the hospital to be ready for isolation and treatment of suspected or confirmed cases, if needed, reported Times of India quoting sources.

This comes after a Keralite who returned from the UAE testing positive for the virus, promoting the Centre to rush a high-level multi-disciplinary team to collaborate with the state health authorities in instituting public health measures.

The country's first case of the virus was reported on a day when the Centre asked states to ensure screening and testing of all suspect cases at points of entry and in the community as part of India's preparedness against the disease.

According to the advisory issued by the Health Ministry, all international passengers should avoid coming in close contact with sick people, including those who have skin lesions or any kind of genital lesions.

International passengers have been advised to avoid contact with dead or living wild animals, including small mammals like rodents and non-human primates like monkeys and apes.

Further, the ministry has advised travellers not to consume or prepare meat from wild game.

Under all circumstances, international passenger mustn’t use products like creams, lotions or powders, which are derived from African wild animals.

They should also avoid using contaminated materials that have been previously used by sick people, including bedding, clothing or any thing that is used for healthcare needs. They should avoid items that have formerly come in contact with infected animals too.