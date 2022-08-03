Monkeypox outbreak in India: With 8 cases and 1 death in country, here’s what Health Ministry said

Monkeypox cases surge across the globe (File photo)

Soon after the fears of the Covid-19 pandemic spreading in the country have subsided to an extent, a new public health concern surfaced globally – monkeypox. Over 18,000 cases of viral zoonotic disease have been detected across the globe so far.

Meanwhile, India has reported a total of eight monkeypox cases and one death, instilling a cause for concern in the lives of Indian citizens. Easing this concern, the Centre has issued a list of guidelines and ensured that there is nothing to worry about.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday urged people that there is no need to panic over the spread of monkeypox for now, and the Centre had started making preparations when cases started being detected across the globe.

While speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Mandaviya said, “Monkeypox is not a new disease in India and in the world, since 1970 a lot of cases are being seen from Africa. WHO has paid special attention to this. Monitoring has started in India too.”

During the Monsoon session of the Parliament, the union minister further said, “As of today, a total of 8 cases (of monkeypox) have been detected in the country - 5 of these have had a history of foreign travel.”

The Centre, in collaboration with the state governments, has started running awareness campaigns to stop monkeypox from spreading, urging the people to take preventative measures when it comes to being exposed to someone who has this disease.

“There is no need to be afraid of monkeypox. An awareness campaign is being run in collaboration with the state governments: Public awareness is very necessary for the context of monkeypox,” Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, as per media reports.

With India reporting two more cases of monkeypox infection -- one each in Kerala and Delhi -- the country’s tally has reached eight now, including one death of a Kerala youth, who had tested positive in UAE.

