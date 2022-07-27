Search icon
Suspected monkeypox case found in Noida

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 09:35 PM IST

Monkaypox suspected in Noida | Photo: PTI

A Monkeypox suspected case has been reported in Noida, confirmed health department on Wednesday. The suspected patient is a 47-year-old woman who approached the health department on Tuesday, after which her samples were taken.

The officials said, "The samples have been sent for a test to Lucknow, and the patient is in home isolation at the moment. Monkeypox can be confirmed only after the test results are out."

The woman has not confirmed any travel history as of now. 

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

Monkeypox is usually a self-limited disease with symptoms lasting two to four weeks. It typically presents itself with fever, headache, rashes, sore throat, cough and swollen lymph nodes.

India has so far recorded four cases of Monkeypox, three in Kerala and one in Delhi.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read: Danger will increase with Monkeypox as country already facing COVID says Dr Naresh Trehan

First-image
Mithun Chakraborty claims 38 TMC MLAs have 'good relations' with BJP
