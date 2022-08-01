Monkeypox in India: Centre forms task force to monitor situation

As a result of the recent emergence of instances of monkeypox in India, the Centre has assembled a task group to keep tabs on the situation, provide advice to the government, and assist in the development of diagnostic facilities and research into possible vaccines.

The Cabinet Secretary, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Additional Secretary (PMO), and other senior officials were present when the decision was made.

"The team will be headed by Dr VK Paul, member (Health), NITI Aayog and members including Secretary, Union Health Ministry, Pharma and Biotech," sources told ANI.

There have been four confirmed cases of monkeypox in India so far, three in Kerala and one in the capital city of Delhi. A high-level investigation was launched when Kerala's Health Minister Veena George learned about the death of a young man who had symptoms similar to monkeypox.

"A high-level inquiry will be conducted into the death of a person with symptoms of monkeypox in Chavakkad Kuranjiyur. The result of the test conducted in a foreign country was positive. He sought treatment in Thrissur," George said.

"Delay in seeking treatment will be investigated. The health department called a meeting in Punnayur regarding the death of a young man due to monkeypox. A contact list and route map of the deceased youth were prepared," she added.

Monkeypox has been linked to the sudden death of an 18-year-old in Punnayur, India, according to the local health department. Meanwhile, a list of the dead teen's contacts and a route map have been compiled. Isolation is recommended for everyone who has contact with the victim.

Meanwhile, outbreaks are spreading elsewhere, which puts the Central authorities on high aler. Dr V K Paul, a member of NITI Aayog (Health), stated that the government has made substantial efforts to keep the illness under control, thus there is no cause for fear.

In an interview with ANI, Dr Paul sought to assert that there was no need for any undue panic but added that it was still important that the country and the society stay vigilant."There is no need to panic, as of now, but one must report in time if they spot any symptoms,” he said.

78 nations have reported more than 18,000 cases to the World Health Organization (WHO). According to Dr. Tedros, WHO's Director-General on Thursday: "The monkeypox outbreak can be stopped if countries, communities and individuals inform themselves, take the risks seriously, and take the steps needed to stop transmission and protect vulnerable groups."

Smallpox and monkeypox are both zoonotic diseases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the illness is endemic in West and Central Africa, but recently, instances have been documented in non-endemic countries as well.

(With inputs from ANI)