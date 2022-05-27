Monkeypox: ICMR urges people to seek medical help if they have THESE symptoms

File Photo

Monkeypox cases are on the rise in the world. Amid this, on Friday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) official said that India is prepared for monkeypox and that no cases have been reported in the country so far. During an interview with ANI, Dr Aparna Mukherjee, Scientist C, ICMR said, "India is prepared for the infections as it is rapidly spreading in non-endemic countries like Europe, USA, and others. However, no cases have been reported in India so far."

The health expert also emphasised keeping a close watch on unusual symptoms, especially those who have a travel history from the monkeypox-infected countries.

"We should observe the unusual symptoms like high fever, a lot of lymphadenopathies, large lymph nodes, body ache, rashes, etc, especially those who have travel history from infected countries," Dr Mukherjee said.

"People who witness the symptoms can get tested, either from the fluid that comes out of those lesions or the respiratory samples, and like National Institute of virology has the setting for testing these viruses," she added.

She further said that people should not get panic and avoid close contact who test positive for monkeypox.

"People should not get panic about this disease, its symptoms as it usually spreads by very close contact. There are set guidelines for it which have already been published from ICMR- NIV," the ICMR official stated.

She said, "Kids are more susceptible to the infection. The elderly people would be vaccinated with the smallpox vaccine. After the 1980s, people who did not get the smallpox vaccine that gives cross-immunity to fight against the infection, so the younger people will be more susceptible. The treatment is the same for both children and adults."

This has been also reported in certain non-endemic countries including the USA, UK, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Australia, Canada, Austria, Canary Islands, Israel, and Switzerland.

The Union Health Ministry will soon be releasing guidelines on monkeypox. The guidelines will include principles of management like isolation, contact tracing, contact monitoring, preventive measures, and risk assessment.

"The guidelines will include the advisory for international travellers. They should avoid close contact with sick people, contact with dead or live, wild animals such as mammals including rodents and non-human primates (monkeys, apes), and contact with contaminated materials used by sick people should also be avoided. Consult the nearest health facility if you develop symptoms suggestive of monkeypox like fever with rash or in case you were in an area where Monkeypox has been reported or in case you came in contact with a person who has symptoms of Monkeypox," added sources.