Uttar Pradesh: Roof of temple verandah collapses in Agra, minor girl killed

From 1990s till date, how ‘paradiplomacy’ gained momentum in India

‘Victory of truth’: How Congress leaders hailed Rahul Gandhi’s return to Parliament

This actress earned more money than Rajinikanth for a film, not Aishwarya, Priyanka, Samantha, Nayanthara, Deepika

Meet Tanveer Sangha, son of Indian taxi driver who will play for Australia in ODI World Cup

India

Monkeypox first case in India: What are the symptoms and is it fatal?

Monkeypox detected in Kerala

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 01:09 PM IST

India has recorded its first ever Monkeypox-positive case. The country's first case of the viral disease has been detected in Kerala. According to Kerala Health Minister Veena George, a man who travelled from the UAE to the Trivandrum airport on July 12, has tested positive. The patient is stable and all his vitals are normal. The patient's contacts, including his father, mother, taxi driver, auto driver, and 11 passengers of the same flight, have been identified and isolated, she said, adding the situation is under control.

What is Monkeypox? 

Monkeypox is a viral disease caused by a zoonotic virus in the genus Orthopoxvirus. Monkeypox infection can happen to humans and some animals. 

The symptoms of monkeypox include fever, enlarged lymph nodes and a rash that transforms into blisters. These blisters crust over time. It takes between 5 to 21 days after contracting the virus, for the symptoms to show. The duration of symptoms is between two and four weeks. In some patients, the symptoms remain mild. The cases of monkeypox could be severe in children, pregnant women and those immunocompromised.  

According to WHO, the disease is found in central and west Africa. The first human monkeypox case was identified in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in a 9-month-old boy. Since then, human cases have been reported in 11 African countries: Benin, Cameroon, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Cote d’Ivoire, Liberia, Nigeria, the Republic of the Congo, Sierra Leone and South Sudan. However, in 2022, many countries in Europe, Americas and Asia have reported the infection. So far over 11000 cases have been reported across the world including at least 12 deaths.

The agency said the true burden of monkeypox cases is unknown. However, in Nigeria, since 2017, 200 cases have been confirmed. The fatality rate in the country is around 3 percent.

There is no cure for the disease. A study in 1988, however, suggested that the smallpox vaccine was 85 percent protective against the virus.

The agency said the true burden of monkeypox cases is unknown. However, in Nigeria, since 2017, 200 cases have been confirmed. The fatality rate in the country is around 3 percent. 

There is no cure for the disease. A study in 1988, however, suggested that the smallpox vaccine was 85 percent protective against the virus.

