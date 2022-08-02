Monkeypox in India: First suspected case of virus reported in Rajasthan, patient admitted to Jaipur hospital

File Photo

Rajasthan has reported its first probable case of monkeypox, according to a PTI report. A 20-year-old man with signs of the disease has been hospitalised to a government hospital, and his samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune, Dr. Ajit Singh, Superintendent of Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, said.

The man was referred from Kishangarh late on Sunday. He has been kept under observation in the special ward created for monkeypox cases, he said.

The man is suffering from fever for the last four days and has rashes on his body, Dr Singh added.

So far, six confirmed monkeypox cases have been reported in the country, with the first patient being discharged on Saturday after testing negative for the viral infection. One death from monkeypox has also been reported.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported its second monkeypox case on Monday after a 35-year-old Nigerian man, having no recent history of foreign travel, tested positive for the infection.

