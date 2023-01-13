Monisha Mehta shares The Importance of Accessorising an outfit for Every Occasion

Monisha Mehta

Monisha Mehta is a remarkable content creator with over 200,000 followers on Instagram. She leans towards super comfy and classic styles with a hint of amalgamation. She believes in working hard and being consistent to achieve your dreams. There is a lot that goes behind creating informative, entertaining, and binge worthy content. Simple, elegant, and classy – is what describes Monisha and her style. From styling western wear looks to wearing stunning ethnic attires, she does it all. She is the true example of what being an influencer truly is.



Monisha Mehta has worked with prestigious jewellery brands like Kalyan Jewellers, Melorra, and Carat Lane. She says that without any accessories the look of the outfit seems incomplete. There are different kinds of accessories for different occasions. She keeps the accessories minimalistic and elegant. From pairing dainty earrings and a watch for the western dress to neckpiece, bangles, and chandelier earrings for her traditional look, she never fails to astound us. Monisha Mehta quotes, “Accessorizing makes you look stylish, complements the outfit, and creates an impact. It adds up to the intricate details of the entire look.’’



When Monisha Mehta goes to an event, she wears stud, drop, or loop earrings something to give a statement look. If it is a crop top or plain dress, she styles up with a belt to give a stylish and effortless look. While travelling, she keeps it minimalistic by wearing earrings, a watch, and a fashionable handbag/sling that holds up the entire look together. One can accessorize with what they have and not need to spend separately for the same. Traditional jewellery such as oxidised jewellery can be mismatched and worn with western wear as well. Monisha Mehta recently posted a video with Cloth of Haus where she styled the elegant and graceful scarve in 4 easy ways. It can be worn with a plain Kurti to a western dress to complement and suit the outfit. Choosing the right necklace that suits your style is also important. She posted a Navratri video where she was wearing a chunky neckpiece, hair band, and heavy earrings that changed her look. Monisha Mehta believed in herself and look at her now! She is doing wonders. We hope that she continues to shine bright and inspire millions as she is doing right now.

(Above mentioned article is a Consumer Connect Initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)