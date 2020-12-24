'Money rain' in UP's Sitapur as monkey snatches bag with Rs 4 lakh in it, throws it on street from tree

The monkey in search of food kept digging into it and pulling out wads of money and throwing it away.

People in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur witnessed a unique event that most of us dream about - raining money. The currency noted were being showered from a tree in a haphazard way. It wasn't a small sum coming out of a wallet but from a huge stash that was being thrown around.

It was on late Tuesday evening at the Vikash Bhawan Registry office, when a mischievous monkey snatched a bag from an old man and immediately climbed up on the tree. The total cash in the bag is said to be around Rs 4 lakh which was reported by a senior citizen named Bhagwan din, owner of the bag.

The monkey in search of food kept digging into it and pulling out wads of money and throwing it away. This gathered a huge crowd outside the office. People first looked at the scene and soon started picking up the notes which turned led to a ruckus on the street.

It was actually raining currency notes in Sitapur that day. Moreover, this was not in some isolated area but a public place.

Meanwhile, the owner of the bag kept appeasing the monkey but all in vain. The monkey let go of the bag later before it had exhausted all the money in it.

At last, a case was also registered in a police station in the city’s kotwali area.